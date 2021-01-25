EIM Sensor Launches Mask Dongle in iOS App Store

RESTON, Va., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Monitoring Sensor Intelligence Corp., DBA EIM Sensor today announced the launch of Mask Dongle, a leading COVID-19 application to help businesses identify employees and visitors who might have been exposed to COVID-19 with the goal of reducing infections and slowing the spread of the disease.

Mask Dongle Mobile

Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is becoming widely available there is a strong movement to reopen schools, indoor dining and reconstitute the workforce within government and private sectors. The Mask Dongle application can save businesses immense amounts of labor-hours otherwise spent managing physical records such as questionnaire forms, which are highly error prone and expensive to manage.

"Mask Dongle is a powerful tool that can really make an impact and turn things around," said Mark Judson, EIM Sensor CEO.

The application framework is designed to support the management of covid-19 passports, tracking the vaccine rollout and issue self-certified screening results on a centralized platform. The Mask Dongle application allows businesses to focus on their operations rather than having to "reinvent the wheel" opening themselves up to privacy and security vulnerabilities that are already solved.

About EIM Sensor

Environmental Monitoring Sensor Intelligence Corp., DBA EIM Sensor is a Virginia-based engineering company, founded in 2006. The Company is focused on developing COVID-19 product and services to monitor personal health and slow the spread of the disease.

To find out more about the Mask Dongle™ mobile application, visit maskdongle.com or download the application from the app store.

