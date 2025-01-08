EIMA Elects Officers for 2025-2027 Board of Directors

News provided byEIFS Industry Members Association
Jan 08, 2025, 07:18 ET
Jose Berlingeri, President and CEO of Sto Corp., Appointed as EIMA President
FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The EIFS Industry Members Association (EIMA) is pleased to announce the election of officers to its Board of Directors for the 2025-2027 term. These esteemed leaders, representing some of the most influential companies in the exterior insulation and finish systems (EIFS) industry, will guide EIMA's mission to advance the industry.
The newly elected officers of the EIMA Board of Directors are:
- President: Jose Berlingeri, Sto Corp.
- Vice President: Vanessa Henley (Feldkamp), Dryvit/Tremco Construction Products Group
- Treasurer: Eric Hindson, Sika Facades
- Secretary: Rafaël Bao, ADEX Systems
In addition to the officers, the EIMA Board of Directors includes:
- Steve Smithwick, Master Wall Inc. (Immediate Past President)
- Chuck Robitaille, Dow
- Nathan Katz, Saint-Gobain ADFORS
- Darryl Little, Gypsum Management and Supply
- Chip Blome, L&W Supply
- Mike Chaney, James River Exteriors
Jose Berlingeri, President and CEO of Sto Corp., brings extensive industry experience and a forward-thinking approach to his role as President. "I am honored to serve as President of EIMA during this pivotal time for the EIFS industry," said Berlingeri. "Together with the talented Board and our dedicated members, we will continue to drive the adoption of energy-efficient building practices, foster innovation, and elevate the impact of EIFS on the built environment."
Steve Smithwick, President of Master Wall Inc., shared his thoughts on the leadership transition: "It has been a privilege to serve as EIMA's President for the past four years. I am confident that under Jose Berlingeri's leadership, EIMA will continue to achieve new milestones and solidify its role as a champion for the EIFS industry."
The new Board of Directors officially assumed their responsibilities on January 1, 2025, leading EIMA into a new chapter of growth and development. Under their leadership, EIMA will continue to advocate for the adoption of energy-efficient building practices, foster research and development, and serve as the voice of the EIFS industry.
About EIMA
Founded in 1981, the EIFS Industry Members Association is the North American trade association devoted to the promotional, advocacy, technical and educational aspects of the EIFS industry. EIMA is comprised of leading manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, applicators, and architects. Visit www.EIMA.com for more information.
SOURCE EIFS Industry Members Association
