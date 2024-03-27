EIMA Unveils Esteemed Recipients of 2023 EIFS Architectural Awards

FALLS CHURCH, Va., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The EIFS Industry Members Association (EIMA) proudly announces the distinguished winners of the 2023 EIFS Architectural Awards. The awards celebrate exceptional projects clad with exterior insulation and finish systems (EIFS), renowned for their superior performance, sustainability, durability, and aesthetic flexibility in building envelope solutions.

Now entering its sixth year, the EIFS Architectural Awards program has garnered 250 entries, standing as the premier competition exclusive to the EIFS industry. Esteemed architects, who previously attained the highest honors in the EIFS Architectural Awards, comprise the judging panel. This year's discerning judges were Damon Barda of c|a Architects in Long Beach, CA, Kirk Rose of HMC Architects in Los Angeles, and Joseph Del Ciotto with Lantz Boggio/Architects in Denver, CO.

Consistent with previous years, the panel marveled not only at EIFS's architectural adaptability but also its capacity to curtail energy usage and contribute to carbon emissions reduction objectives in the built environment.

"The array of EIFS finishes is incredible," the jury remarked. "EIFS's ability to replicate stone, brick, wood, or any desired building material empowers architects and designers to achieve remarkable feats in exterior cladding, with the added bonus of integrated continuous insulation to meet energy code requirements."

The awards ceremony took place on March 13th during the 2024 EIMA Annual Meeting in Dallas, TX. Recognizing three distinct award categories, a total of 18 EIFS projects emerged victorious, assessed on their versatility, quality, overall impact, and distinctiveness.

The recipients of the awards are:

Hero of the Year

Kaleideum Children's Museum - Winston Salem, NC

Hero Awards

315 College Main - College Station, TX

Dakota Dunes Hotel - Whitecap, Saskatchewan

Awards of Merit

PGA Omni Resort - Frisco, TX

Covenant Health Hospital - Hobbs, NM

The Artisan at Tuscan Village - Salem, NH

Banner Gateway Hospital - Gilbert, AZ

Mayo Clinic Expansion - Phoenix, AZ

Bally's Casino - Kansas City, MO

Legacy Plaza Senior Living Apartments - Auburn, WA

Honorable Mentions

Ridgway Creative Space – Ridgway, CO

Bloomies - Skokie, IL

The Wave - Jersey City, NJ

The Shore - Kelowna, British Columbia

Idaho Fish & Game - Boise, ID

1000 Spring Street - Atlanta, GA

X Denver 2 - Denver, CO

Hyatt Place Hotel - St. Augustine, FL

Comprehensive project details and photographs are available on EIMA's website.

Established in 1981, EIMA stands as a 501(c)(6) trade association comprising leading manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, applicators, and architects engaged in the North American exterior insulation and finish systems (EIFS) industry. For further information, please visit https://www.eima.com/.

SOURCE EIFS Industry Members Association