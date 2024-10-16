EIMA Welcomes Georgia-Pacific Building Products as Associate Member

FALLS CHURCH, Va. , Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The EIFS Industry Members Association (EIMA) is pleased to announce that Georgia-Pacific Building Products has rejoined the association as its newest associate member. As one of the leading manufacturers of building materials in North America, Georgia-Pacific brings decades of expertise and innovation to EIMA, strengthening the association's efforts to promote the benefits and applications of Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) in the construction industry.

EIMA welcomes Georgia-Pacific Building Products to its membership

Founded over 90 years ago, Georgia-Pacific has a long-standing reputation for producing high-quality building products, including gypsum panels and fiberglass mat sheathing, which are widely used in residential and commercial construction. With their deep industry knowledge and a commitment to advancing sustainable building solutions, Georgia-Pacific's membership will further enhance EIMA's ability to support the EIFS industry in delivering energy-efficient, durable, and aesthetically versatile building systems.

"We are excited to welcome Georgia-Pacific Building Products back to EIMA," said Steve Smithwick, the 2022/2024 president of EIMA and president of Master Wall, Inc. "Their reputation for innovation and leadership in the building products industry is well known, and we believe their addition will significantly contribute to the continued growth and advancement of EIFS. Their focus on sustainability and quality aligns perfectly with the mission of EIMA as we work to promote energy-efficient and environmentally sound building practices. We look forward to collaborating with Georgia-Pacific to expand the usage of EIFS across the construction landscape."

Tyson Lodge, Director – Technical Services at Georgia-Pacific Building Products, said, "EIFS is a very important market for Georgia-Pacific, and EIMA's industry strategy is something we support. EIMA's selection by the EPA for a $2.2M grant is a positive example of this strategic approach, and we are pleased to rejoin EIMA and help the EIFS industry grow."

As EIMA's newest member, Georgia-Pacific Building Products will join ADFORS Saint-Gobain, Ames Tools Corporation, Atlas Molded Products, Clark Dietrich Building Systems, Dow, MKS Plastics, New Cast Stone, Rockwool, Wacker, and Wind-Lock as an associate member of EIMA.

Georgia-Pacific will have access to a wealth of resources, networking opportunities, and industry insights as an associate member. The company will also help drive positive change and shape the future of the industry with participation in EIMA's member-driven working groups

Founded in 1981, the EIFS Industry Members Association is the North American trade association devoted to the promotional, advocacy, technical and educational aspects of the EIFS industry. EIMA is comprised of leading manufacturers, suppliers, distributors applicators, and architects, and please visit www.EIMA.com for more information.

SOURCE EIFS Industry Members Association