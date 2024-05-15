EIMA Welcomes New Associate Members: Ames Tools Corporation, MKS Plastics, and New Cast Stone

Each of these category-leading companies brings expertise that will contribute to the advancement of the EIFS industry. Post this

Ames Tools Corporation and TapeTech enter the EIFS industry with a legacy of excellence in providing high-performance tools and equipment. Renowned for their commitment to quality and precision along with a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Ames Tools and TapeTech align seamlessly with EIMA's mission to advance the EIFS industry with a full line of products, collaboration and innovation.

MKS Plastics has 50+ years in manufacturing and offers quality American-made pails in diverse colors and custom in-house heat transfer labeled printing. With a dedication to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, MKS Plastics embodies the forward-thinking ethos that defines EIMA's approach to fostering sustainable and resilient building practices.

New Cast Stone adds its distinctive craftsmanship and expertise in architectural elements to EIMA's community of industry leaders. Renowned for its mastery in producing high-quality cast stone products, New Cast Stone's commitment to excellence and design innovation perfectly complements EIMA's vision for elevating the standards of architectural aesthetics and performance.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ames Tools Corporation, MKS Plastics, and New Cast Stone to EIMA," said Steve Smithwick, the 2022/2024 president of EIMA and president of Master Wall, Inc. "Each of these companies brings a unique perspective and expertise that will enrich our community and contribute to the continued advancement of the EIFS industry. Their commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability supports EIMA's mission, and we look forward to the valuable contributions they will make to our association and the EIFS industry."

EIMA's newest members will join ADFORS Saint-Gobain, Atlas Molded Products, Clark Dietrich Building Systems, Dow, Rockwool, Wacker, and Wind-Lock as associate members of EIMA.

As associate members of EIMA, Ames Tools Corporation, MKS Plastics, and New Cast Stone will have access to a wealth of resources, networking opportunities, and industry insights. They will also help drive positive change and shape the future of the industry with participation in EIMA's collaborative working groups.

Founded in 1981, the EIFS Industry Members Association is the North American trade association devoted to the promotional, advocacy, technical and educational aspects of the EIFS industry. EIMA is comprised of leading manufacturers, suppliers, distributors applicators, and architects, and please visit www.EIMA.com for more information.

