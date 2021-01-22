EIN 27 Rev A - Everything Has a Beginning

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicholas Ginex invites you on a philosophical journey into the universe. He presents a scientific conception about the beginning of the universe, the phenomena of Consciousness, existence of Extraterrestrials, and discoveries kept hidden by surreptitious entities that control the news media, TV news, movies, the Internet, and publication of scientific and astrophysics papers.

Everything Has a Beginning

How did the universe begin? Quantum physics has found that minute particles have evolved the atom, which is considered the basic building block of all matter. Physicists and scientists are investigating what appears to be an unknown force that is currently being characterized as being consciousness. This force exists at the lowest levels that has a will to create inorganic and organic matter with a purpose to reach its highest evolutionary perfection – the creation of thinking organisms to articulate a consciousness that can reach out and comprehend its own consciousness. This will is instilled with a reproductive desire that fulfills a noble purpose, which is to love one another and all living entities in our universe.

Scientists and physicists have concluded that the atom is a fundamental cause in the creation of all matter. They have developed the Periodic Table of Elements, which shows how different atom configurations create the many kinds of matter that exist on our planet and indeed, throughout the universe. After reading a paper by Paramahamsa Tewari that revealed the electron, a fundamental particle, is created through the transformation of energy in space and acknowledging Nikola Tesla's profound statement that energy exists throughout space, this author conceived the revelation that Everything Has a Beginning – Even the Universe.

Originally written as a paper, this book features an Abstract provided below. It capsulizes the thoughts Nicholas provides for his readers.

ABSTRACT

This author evolved a hypothetical idea that everything has a beginning, even the universe. It surfaced based upon a perception by Nikola Tesla that throughout space there is energy. The science of quantum physics has led scientists and physicists to conclude that matter is derived from energy. An engineer, physicist, and inventor, Paramahamsa Tewari, revealed that the electron, a fundamental particle, is created through the transformation of energy in space. His theory presents a space vortex structure used to calculate how energy in space creates the electron and mathematically derive many of its properties, such as its charge and mass. Physicists have documented that one or more electrons revolves around every atom and forms the elements of the universe.

The discovery that the electron is inherently associated with the formation of every atom prompts scientists, physicists and philosophers to understand the phenomenon of consciousness. For it appears that the electron is an intelligent master in the creation of atoms. Beginning with Nikola Tesla, scientists and aerospace engineers have learned to capture energy in space, which has led to new technologies, zero-point energy and anti-gravity. These technologies and the phenomenon of consciousness will be explored in the several topics presented. They are provided to motivate scientists and innovative engineers to someday eliminate poverty around the world, solve the threat of climate change, and give mankind the ability to travel into interstellar space. Several questions will be investigated. Will mankind be able to transform their aggressive behaviors that initiate bigotry, hate, and violence, and to learn to love one another? Will mankind advance morally and intellectually with the new technologies? Will mankind's transformation to love one another become a reality so that they are welcomed by other intelligent beings in the universe?

Everything Has a Beginning – Even the Universe topics covered:

1.0 The Beginning of the Universe

2.0. The Reality of Extraterrestrials

3.0 Disclose Zero-point Energy for Mankind

4.0 Zero-point Energy for a New Era

5.0 Conclusions

Appendix. List of Persons Killed or Threatened by the U.S. Military

Does Consciousness Pervade the Universe?

Expose the Quran with Worldwide Communication

You may access websites that provide articles and books by Nicholas Ginex.

For book reviews, see http://www.futureofgodamen.com

For books and articles, go to http://iranpoliticsclub.net/authors/nicholas-ginex/index.htm

Contact author via: [email protected]

Mobile phone: 520-400-8454

This book may give you greater insight in existence of God, attain knowledge, emulate integrity, to love one another and all living entities. Attributes that will prepare you to meet other intelligent beings in the universe.

SOURCE Nicholas P. Ginex