Einblick Announces Jupyter Notebook Features, Accelerating Data Scientists' Path to Insight by Moving from Linear Notebooks to Collaborative, Visual Canvas

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Einblick , an agile and collaborative data science platform, based on years of research at MIT and Brown University, today announced data scientists' ability to import existing Jupyter and other Python notebooks, recontextualizing traditional workflows in a dynamic, visual environment, and breaking down roadblocks in everyday processes.

Python notebooks have long been the accepted industry standard, but as the move towards remote-first work continues, the nature of notebooks is keeping data scientists siloed from teammates and stakeholders, inhibiting efficiency. Especially as remote-first work continues, there is an increasing need for truly collaborative web-based tools. Einblick frees data scientists from the repetitive tasks currently required to get their work done, giving them more time to focus on extracting valuable insights.

"Data scientists today need to iterate quickly in every aspect of their complex workflows, from data cleaning to tuning ML models," said the CEO of Einblick, Emanuel Zgraggen. "Collaboration and speed are inherent in Einblick's platform. Users can now import any existing notebook into Einblick, and instantaneously start benefiting from Einblick's features. Einblick is doing for data science what Figma did for design. But we are preserving everything data scientists love about their current toolbox."

Equipped with the ability to templatize commonly reused code snippets with Einblick operators, data scientists can test out different versions of their models, resume their own work, and share their process, all with Einblick's progressive computation engine.

Einblick's recent enhancements build on research from Microsoft , illustrating the pain points of working in Python notebooks. By leveraging the streamlined parts of legacy systems, Einblick makes it possible for data scientists to reallocate time previously spent on mundane tasks into extracting valuable insights from their code.

