Einblick launches deep AI integration, empowering users to go from prompts to multimodal data workflows

News provided by

Einblick

24 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Einblick releases Einblick Prompt, bringing the power of OpenAI and ChatGPT straight into their canvas-based data notebooks. Prompt is an AI agent that reasons and solves users' natural language prompts, allowing them to generate and debug code, create charts, and build machine learning models in seconds.

Since Einblick's inception in the research labs of MIT and Brown University, the goal has always been to create a frictionless platform for data teams to build out critical workflows. Infusing generative AI into Einblick was a natural step in developing their new approach to data notebooks.

"There are many text-to-code solutions out there, but we wanted to push the industry even further by incorporating the idea of AI agents, popularized by tools like LangChain and AutoGPT, to the data domain. Prompt is an AI agent that can reason alongside users, choosing the right tool, from Python to SQL to no-code interactive components for each data task. This can range from tedious tasks like debugging to helping cold-start entire projects," says Emanuel Zgraggen, CEO and co-founder of Einblick. "We first created a collaborative canvas-based notebook to reimagine data workspaces with the demands of modern data teams in mind. Prompt will further serve data teams as natural language will speed up every part of the analytics process."

Although ChatGPT lets users ask programming questions, it is not integrated into a user's workspace and does not have contextual knowledge. Einblick Prompt is able to understand what is already on the canvas, or even in their database. Users can test, edit, and share the code generated by the large language models (LLMs) immediately in their workspace.

Prompt is the latest of Einblick's cutting-edge features built to support the modern data team. Einblick Prompt is currently available, at no extra cost, for all Einblick users.

About Einblick

Einblick is an AI-native data science platform that provides data teams with an agile workflow to swiftly explore data, build predictive models, and deploy data apps. Founded in 2020, Einblick was developed based on six years of research at MIT and Brown University. Einblick is funded by Amplify Partners, Flybridge, Samsung Next, Dell Technologies Capital, and Intel Capital. For more information, please visit www.einblick.ai and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

CONTACT: [email protected]ai

SOURCE Einblick

