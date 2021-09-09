Einblick to Sponsor the Citizen Data Science Summit Hosted by MIT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Einblick , a visual data computing platform, based on years of research at MIT and Brown University, today announced sponsorship of and participation in the upcoming Citizen Data Science Summit hosted by MIT in Boston, September 20, 2021. The goal of this one-day virtual and in-person conference is to bring together researchers, companies that are creating analytics tools to be more accessible to the entire business, and organizations who want to expand their analytics capabilities across a distributed workforce. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from each other, collaborate, discuss and network with peers and thought leaders ranging from professors of computer science at leading universities such as MIT, Columbia University, and University of Michigan, as well as technology vendors and data scientists.

"Einblick is sponsoring the Citizen Data Science Summit to provide a forum for discussing new models of modern analytic tools that are making the democratization of analytics possible," said Tim Kraska, Founder and CEO at Einblick. "With Einblick's visual data computing platform, teams can explore tough analytic questions together in real time on a simple to use collaborative analytic workspace."

Where: Hyatt Regency Boston/Cambridge and Virtually

When: September 20, 2021

Topics will include:

Challenges in creating and supporting Citizen Data Scientists

Tools for the Citizen Data Scientist

Research that supports data science democratization

Lessons learned in making analytics more accessible

Demos from leading technology vendors

The lineup of speakers continues to grow, but will include:

Michael Cafarella , professor of computer science, University of Michigan

, professor of computer science, Eugene Wu , professor of computer science, Columbia University

, professor of computer science, Anhai Doan, professor of computer science, University of Wisconsin- Madison

Anthony Deighton , chief product officer, Tamr

, chief product officer, Tamr Michel Tricot, CEO Airbyte

Tim Kraska , MIT professor and CEO of Einblick

, professor and CEO of Einblick Natalie Morse , senior data scientist at Torqata

, senior data scientist at Torqata Stefan Langenbach , senior machine learning engineer at Covestro

Register for the event virtually or in person for free by using the Einblick registration link: www.eventbrite.com/e/162435728637/?discount=EINBLICK-2441

About Einblick

Einblick is a visual data computing platform that provides the fastest way for organizations to understand the past, predict the future and make the best data-driven decisions for their business. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Einblick was developed based on six years of research at MIT and Brown University. Einblick customers include large car manufacturers, ISxPs, the US Government and are backed by DARPA. Einblick is funded by Amplify Partners, Flybridge and Samsung Next. For more information, please visit www.einblick.ai and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Media Contact:

Robyn Fernsworth

R2PR for Einblick

415-412-0300

[email protected]

SOURCE Einblick

Related Links

Einblick.ai

