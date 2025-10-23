eInfochips and NXP announce collaboration focused on global distribution and customer services

SAN JOSE, Calif. and EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- eInfochips, an Arrow Electronics company, and a leading provider of product engineering services, and NXP® Semiconductors, the trusted partner for innovative solutions in the automotive market, today announced a multi-year collaboration focused on software distribution and customer services.

eInfochips will supply standard and premium software packages and tools for NXP's S32 family of microcontrollers and microprocessors to customers. eInfochips will also provide software support and maintenance services for customers, helping them to develop their applications successfully and efficiently in minimum time.

"eInfochips is already an NXP gold partner and we are thrilled to further enhance our collaboration," said Murdoch Fitzgerald, vice president, global engineering and design services at Arrow Electronics. "By combining eInfochips' strength in engineering and design services with NXP's solutions, the collaboration aims to accelerate the development of software-defined vehicles."

"It is with the goal of providing best-in-class support to customers who design-in NXP's S32 processors and microcontrollers in their automotive applications that we have entered this agreement with eInfochips", said Jan-Philipp Gehrmann, Vice President Marketing, Analog & Automotive Embedded Systems at NXP. "Together we are taking a major step to enhance our software offering for our distribution customers and pave the way towards software-defined vehicles."

To learn more about the collaboration, visit, www.einfochips.com/nxp or email "[email protected]."

About eInfochips

eInfochips, an Arrow Electronics company, is a leading provider of digital transformation and product engineering services. With 500-plus products developed and 40 million deployments in 140 countries, eInfochips fuels technological innovations in multiple verticals.

eInfochips accelerates time to market for its customers with its expertise in the areas of cloud, IoT, AI/ML, digital twins, hyper automation, and cybersecurity.

