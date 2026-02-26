Einride and Legato Merger Corp. III Announces $113 Million Oversubscribed Capital Raise in Support of Proposed Business Combination

STOCKHOLM and NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Einride AB ("Einride" or the "Company"), a technology company driving the transition to cost-efficient electric and autonomous freight operations for some of the world's largest shippers, and Legato Merger Corp. III (NYSE American: LEGT) ("Legato") , a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company today announced an oversubscribed PIPE financing of approximately $113 million gross proceeds (the "PIPE"), in support of their previously announced proposed business combination (the "Transaction").

The PIPE financing was committed by new and existing investors including a global asset management company based on the West Coast of the United States, and Stockholm-based EQT Ventures. Proceeds from the PIPE are expected to support Einride's technology roadmap and global expansion, including autonomous deployments across North America, Europe, and the Middle East, and additional commercial applications of the Company's intelligent freight platform.

To date, investors have committed an aggregate of approximately $213 million in financing in connection with the Transaction, including both the PIPE financing and Einride's already announced crossover financing of approximately $100 million. The proceeds from the PIPE financing exceeds the Company's previously announced expectations to raise up to $100 million in additional capital to support the Transaction.

"This PIPE reflects strong investor confidence in Einride's mission to transform global freight through autonomous and electric technology," said Roozbeh Charli, Chief Executive of Einride. "With this additional capital, we believe we are well positioned to scale our commercial deployments of electric and autonomous freight solutions with both existing and new customers, while continuing to invest in our automated driving system and intelligent freight platform."

"Einride continues to demonstrate leadership at the intersection of autonomy, electrification, and logistics," said Eric Rosenfeld, Chief SPAC Officer of Legato. "We believe this PIPE investment underscores the compelling value proposition and long-term growth opportunity of Einride as the Company prepares to enter the public markets."

For additional information about the PIPE, see Legato's Current Report on Form 8-K, which will be filed promptly, following the issuance of this press release, and which can be obtained, without charge, at the Securities and Exchange Commission's internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

The Transaction values Einride at a pre-money equity value of $1.35 billion and is expected to deliver approximately $333m in gross proceeds including the PIPE financing and $220 million in proceeds from Legato's cash-in-trust before accounting for potential redemptions and transaction expenses. In addition, Einride and Legato may also pursue additional capital in connection with the closing of the Transaction to further support Einride's long-term operating plan.

Subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions, including approval of Legato shareholders, regulatory approvals, the combined company expects to list its ordinary shares, represented by American depositary shares and warrants on the New York Stock Exchange during the first half of 2026 under the proposed ticker symbol "ENRD".

TD Cowen acted as lead placement agent to Einride and BTIG acted as placement agent in connection with the announced PIPE transaction. DLA Piper LLP (US) acted as legal advisor to Einride in the PIPE transaction. Greenberg Traurig, LLP acted as legal advisor to TD Cowen and BTIG.

The securities being sold in the PIPE have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws and accordingly may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities being offered in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Einride will webcast an investor presentation on March 19, 2026. More details to follow.

About Einride

Founded in 2016, Einride is a technology company that develops and operates digital, electric, and autonomous freight solutions to accelerate the transition to future-proofed transportation in a cost-efficient way. Its technology platform includes AI-powered planning and optimization, autonomous technologies, one of the world's largest electric heavy-duty fleets, and charging infrastructure. Einride is serving customers across North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

About Legato Merger Corp. III:

Legato is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

