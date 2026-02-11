Einride Joins the European Connected and Autonomous Vehicle Alliance (ECAVA)

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Einride AB, a technology company accelerating the shift to cost-efficient electric and autonomous freight operations for some of the world's largest shippers, today announced it has joined the European Connected and Autonomous Vehicle Alliance (ECAVA), a European Commission-facilitated initiative. ECAVA will advise EU institutions as the union transitions from policy design and pilot phases to implementing binding rules, market enforcement, and scaled deployment of advanced mobility, automation, and AI-enabled systems.

ECAVA unites key stakeholders across the European automotive and technology ecosystem. Einride's involvement reflects its extensive operational experience across multiple EU jurisdictions, with permits for autonomous driving secured in four countries, providing a real-world freight perspective to advance autonomous and sustainable mobility. Einride is the only autonomous freight operator selected to participate in the exclusive forum to shape the future of European connected, cooperative and automated mobility.

"Europe is ready to compete, and Einride's participation in ECAVA reflects the progress we've made across member states in autonomous, electric, and digital freight," said Roozbeh Charli, CEO of Einride. "Freight is the backbone of Europe's economy and advancing autonomous transport is essential to strengthening the region's competitiveness, resilience, and supply chain efficiency. As Europe defines the future of connected and automated mobility, Einride's role as ECAVA's only autonomous freight operator brings essential operational insight to support Europe's leadership in this transition."

Einride uniquely contributes its direct experience from operating autonomous freight commercially deployed on roads under permits and approvals based upon its independently audited and government-approved living safety case. Combined with a vertically integrated model spanning vehicle hardware, autonomous software, fleet operations and end-to-end logistics that are independently audited and deployable across jurisdictions, Einride's experience will help inform scalable governance frameworks for autonomous freight operations across borders.

With its proprietary autonomous and electric technology platform and Freight-Capacity-as-a-Service (FCaaS) model, Einride integrates AI-driven operational planning, electric transport capacity, purpose-built cab-less autonomous trucks, a proprietary vehicle-agnostic software system that integrates advanced sensors from leading partners and strategically deployed charging infrastructure to serve customers' transport demand with fewer vehicles, lower energy use, and reduced overall transport cost.

Recently, Einride announced plans to pursue a public listing on the New York Stock Exchange through a proposed business combination with Legato Merger Corp. III (NYSEAMERICAN: LEGT), a special purpose acquisition company. The Company has established strong commercial traction, with more than 25 enterprise customers across seven countries, approximately $65 million in expected annual recurring revenue (ARR) from signed customer contracts, and over $800 million in potential long-term ARR through joint business plans with blue-chip customers.

Einride has received industry-first regulatory permits for autonomous vehicle operations across the U.S. and Europe and maintains a zero traffic incident safety record. The Company has developed proprietary AI-powered technology that enables cost-effective freight solutions through its comprehensive platform. With a focus on autonomy, electrification, and scalable fleet operations, the company is positioned to play a leading role in the transformation of the $4.6 trillion global road freight market.

About Einride

Founded in 2016, Einride is a technology company that develops and operates digital, electric and autonomous freight solutions to accelerate the transition to future proofed transportation in a cost-efficient way. Its technology platform includes AI powered planning and optimization, autonomous technologies, one of the world's largest electric heavy-duty fleets and charging infrastructure. Einride is serving customers across North America, Europe and the Middle East.

About Legato Merger Corp. III:

Legato is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

