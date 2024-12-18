Einride scales autonomous operations, launching Europe's first daily commercial application

Freight tech company Einride deploys Europe's first commercial autonomous daily operations between pharmacy e-retailer Apotea's warehouses in Sweden .

The launch follows a successful two-year partnership with Apotea where over 917,000 kg CO2e has been saved, equivalent to 20 electric laps driven around the earth.

Einride's autonomous technology is now shipping the final wave of holiday gifts from the warehouses in Morgongåva with ML powered insights providing efficiency during heightened delivery periods.

UPPSALA, Sweden, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Einride will today commence commercial daily autonomous operations in Morgongåva, Sweden, just 1.5 hours outside of Stockholm. This will be Europe's first commercial autonomous daily operations, and Einride's second commercial autonomous daily operations after having operated in the US the past year.

The heavy duty vehicle operates fully autonomously, without a driver onboard, and the freight operations will take place between Apotea's warehouses. As the route is adjacent and open to a public road, operations take place with a public road permit.

"Our autonomous technology facilitated by machine learning allows for higher utilization and efficient, safe freight. Adding our first autonomous route at Apotea's site, and the first daily commercial autonomous freight operations in Europe, allows us to showcase how the Einride ecosystem can optimize entire logistics flows. We are proud to start off this partnership with shipping the last wave of holiday gifts from Apotea's warehouse autonomously," says Henrik Green, General Manager for Einride Autonomous Technologies.

Einride's platform offering includes connected electric and autonomous heavy-duty vehicles, charging infrastructure and an intelligent freight operating system. Apotea has already applied Einride's technology to reduce emissions and increase efficiencies by deploying manned, electric vehicles powered by the Einride digital freight platform. Since the start of operations in 2022, Einride has driven almost 800,000 electric km's equivalent to 20 laps around earth, saving 917,000 kg CO2e. This latest step aims to further elevate the utilization of vehicles and optimization of logistics flows by starting to automate routes, as part of Einride's autonomous capacity-as-a-service offering, including everything from site selection and network analysis to deployment of hardware and software and daily operations of the autonomous services.

"We always put our customers first and regard autonomy as a crucial part of keeping our promise of affordable prices and fast, free-of-charge deliveries today and tomorrow. We are proud to partner with Einride - global frontrunners in autonomous technology - to bring Europe its first autonomous freight operations in daily commercial use. This is a crucial step as we work to automate several parts of our logistics chain for more efficient deliveries," says Pär Svärdson, founder and CEO of Apotea.

With machine learning as the backbone, the Einride platform coordinates a sensor suite of radars, lidars and cameras to navigate autonomously with a 360 view. While the Einride Autonomous system operates fully autonomously, Einride offers remote operators to monitor the transport operations and assist when needed.

For more information, please contact:

Hanna Holmquist Jabar, Communications Manager Autonomous at Einride

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/einride/r/einride-scales-autonomous-operations--launching-europe-s-first-daily-commercial-application,c4083796

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22016/4083796/3179082.pdf Release https://news.cision.com/einride/i/einride-autonomous-001,c3363976 Einride autonomous 001 https://news.cision.com/einride/i/einride-autonomous-002,c3363977 Einride autonomous 002 https://news.cision.com/einride/i/einride-autonomous-003,c3363978 Einride autonomous 003 https://news.cision.com/einride/i/einride-autonomous-004,c3363979 Einride autonomous 004 https://news.cision.com/einride/i/einride-autonomous-005,c3363980 Einride autonomous 005 https://news.cision.com/einride/i/einride-autonomous-006,c3363981 Einride autonomous 006

SOURCE Einride