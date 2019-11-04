Einstein Bros. Bagels Believes An Epic Night Deserves An Epic Breakfast: Introduces All-Nighter

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Einstein Bros. Bagels knows that not all epic nights happen in Vegas. That's why they are expanding the launch of the All-Nighter egg sandwich that first debuted in Las Vegas earlier this year, proving to be the breakfast that offers relief from late-night indulgences. Now, starting Thursday, Nov. 7, the All-Nighter egg sandwich will be available for purchase at participating Einstein Bros. Bagels locations across the U.S.

Designed to soak up last night's fun, the All-Nighter egg sandwich is a savory flavor explosion stacked with two fresh-cracked eggs, bacon, two slices of American cheese and jalapeño garlic aioli on a fresh-baked Cheesy Hash Brown Gourmet Bagel.

Because Einstein Bros. Bagels believes an epic night deserves an epic breakfast, it is hosting an EPIC BREAKFAST GIVEAWAY where guests receive a FREE All-Nighter egg sandwich. On Saturday, Nov. 9 at 11:59 p.m., for one hour only , guests can log onto www.einsteinbros.com/epicbreakfast and claim their coupon for a FREE All-Nighter egg sandwich. Guests are encouraged to take a break from their epic night out and do their Sunday morning selves a favor by securing a coupon for the breakfast that will bring them back to life. If sleeping all day Sunday is necessary, never fear, the coupon is good for two weeks.

"Out all night with your friends? Celebrating the win, or mourning the loss, of your favorite sports team? No matter the reason for your epic night, the All-Nighter egg sandwich is the breakfast that will make your morning," said Michelle Martin, Director of National Promotions and Media, Einstein Bros. Bagels.

Einstein Bros.® Bagels is part of the Coffee & Bagel Brands family, a leading quick-casual company also known for Caribou Coffee®, Bruegger's Bagels®, Noah's New York Bagels® and Manhattan Bagel® brands. Einstein Bros.® Bagels is a neighborhood bagelry that's always baking up a new way to bagel. Known for its fresh-baked bagels available in a variety of flavors and premium double-whipped shmears, Einstein Bros.® Bagels also serves gourmet bagel sandwiches, coffee, espresso, sweets and snacks. Einstein Bros.® Bagels is proud to be the largest bagel retail company in America with more than 700 locations in 40 states and the District of Columbia. To learn more, visit www.EinsteinBros.com.

