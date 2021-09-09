Einstein Bros. Bagels Brings Queso To The Breakfast Table With New Bacon & Queso Egg Sandwich

The Bacon & Queso Egg Sandwich features Einstein Bros. Bagels signature queso, updating a classic queso recipe to include double-whipped Jalapeno Salsa Shmear and spicy green chiles. With a kick that will wake up your tastebuds, the sandwich also includes smoked Applewood bacon and seasoned cage-free eggs cooked to perfection, all stacked on a fresh-baked bagel of the guests' choice.

"Everyone loves queso, but until now, it has stayed off the breakfast table - for no good reason," said Chef Chad Thompson, Head of Culinary Innovation at Einstein Bros. Bagels. "Queso fans are going to love the pairing of our signature queso with a classic bacon and egg bagel sandwich, giving them plenty of options when they walk into an Einstein Bros. Bagels bakery."

Guests craving a cheesy addition to any other sandwich on the menu are in luck. The new queso offering can also be added to any existing Einstein Bros. sandwich for just 75 cents.

The Bacon & Queso Egg Sandwich from Einstein Bros. Bagels is available at participating locations, excluding license stores inside colleges, airports, hotels and hospitals. For more information about the Bacon & Queso Egg Sandwich, or any of the other fresh, tasty breakfast sandwiches, visit www.EinsteinBros.com .

Einstein Bros. ® Bagels is part of the Panera Brands family, a leading quick-casual company also known for Bruegger's Bagels®, Noah's New York Bagels® and Manhattan Bagel® brands. Einstein Bros. Bagels is a neighborhood bakery that's always baking up a new way to bagel. Known for its fresh-baked bagels available in a variety of flavors and premium double-whipped shmears, Einstein Bros. Bagels also serves gourmet bagel sandwiches, coffee, espresso, sweets and snacks. Einstein Bros.® Bagels is proud to be the largest bagel retail company in America with more than 700 locations in 40 states and the District of Columbia. To learn more, visit www.EinsteinBros.com

