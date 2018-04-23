Einstein Bros.® Bagels Celebrates "Take Your Child to Work Day" with Free Bagel and Shmear for Children

LAKEWOOD, Colo., April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Einstein Bros.® Bagels today announced a special "Take Your Child to Work Day" offer in support of No Kid Hungry. To celebrate family together time, anyone who visits participating Einstein Bros.® Bagels or Coffee & Bagel locations on Thursday, April 26, will receive one free bagel and shmear for their child with each $2 donation to No Kid Hungry. A $2 donation also rewards guests with coupons featuring three unique offers worth over $11 – a free bagel and shmear with purchase, buy-one-get-one egg sandwich deal and $3 off Baker's Dozen Box.

"We often hear from our guests that a visit to Einstein Bros. Bagels creates memorable bonding time for parents and their children," said Kerry Coyne, Einstein Bros.® Bagels SVP of Marketing, Product, and Innovation. "Whether our guests are slowing down to connect over a delicious meal or snack in our restaurants or taking a craveable treat on the go, we are excited to celebrate our future workers of America and support the great cause of No Kid Hungry."

Einstein Bros.® Bagels' partnership with No Kid Hungry began in 2016 and the company donated enough for more than two million meals for children in need last year. Most recently, Einstein Bros.® Bagels donated one hundred percent of the proceeds from its internet phenomenon Cheesy Shampoo and Wakin' Bacon Conditioner product launch to No Kid Hungry. Now the brand is on a quest to raise enough for No Kid Hungry to provide 2.5 million nutritious meals to children in need by May 1, 2018.

Childhood hunger is threatening the next generation of leaders, innovators and problem-solvers. With one in six children in America struggling with hunger, No Kid Hungry is working to ensure that every child in the United States has access to healthy food and that families learn to shop and cook on limited budgets. Just a $2 donation can provide 20 meals to children in need.

For more information or to find an Einstein Bros.® Bagels location nearest you, visit www.EinsteinBros.com. To learn more about No Kid Hungry, visit www.NoKidHungry.org.

The free bagel offer is valid for children under the age of 12 who come into any participating Einstein Bros.® Bagels or Coffee & Bagel location with an adult. $2 donation to No Kid Hungry required.

About Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Inc.

Einstein Bros.® Bagels is part of the Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Inc. family, a leading fast-casual company also known for the Bruegger's Bagels®, Noah's New York Bagels® and Manhattan Bagel® brands. Einstein Bros.® Bagels is a neighborhood bagelry that's always cooking up a new way to bagel. Known for its fresh-baked bagels available in a variety of flavors, signature double-whipped shmears, and signature breakfast and lunch sandwiches, Einstein Bros.® Bagels also serves premium coffee, espresso, sweets and snacks. Einstein Bros.® Bagels is proud to be the largest bagel retail company in America with more than 700 locations in 40 states and the District of Columbia. To learn more, visit www.EinsteinBros.com.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America, but 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. Using proven, practical solutions, No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger today by ensuring that kids start the day with a nutritious breakfast, eat healthy summer meals, and families learn the skills they need to shop and cook on a budget. When we all work together, we can make sure kids get the healthy food they need. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of the national anti-hunger organization Share Our Strength. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

