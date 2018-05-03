Einstein Bros.® Bagels Debuts New Mac & Cheese Bagel and Limited-Time Flavors Across America Menu

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckle up! Einstein Bros.® Bagels is inviting consumers on a foodie tour of the country from the comforts of their favorite bagel store. Beginning today and running throughout the summer, the nation's leading bagel retailer is launching the Mac & Cheese Bagel, an innovative take on an American classic made with Annie's Hometown macaroni and cheese. In addition to Einstein Bros.® Bagels' newest offering, consumers can fill up on six, limited-time breakfast and lunch sandwiches inspired by the popular flavors of the Midwest, South and Southwest.

"Consumers today are eager for flavor adventures that offer a taste of the richness of cultures and culinary traditions across time and place," said Kerry Coyne, Einstein Bros.® Bagels SVP of Marketing, Product, and Innovation. "This summer our guests can stay local as they tour craveable Flavors Across America – from crispy chicken sandwiches on hash brown bagels in our Southern sandwiches, to our Mac & Cheese bagel celebrated on our Midwest sandwiches, to our green chile menu items from the Southwest. Einstein Bros. Bagels is excited to bring our guests on a breakfast and lunch culinary road trip as they have never experienced before!"

Einstein Bros.® Bagels' limited-time breakfast and lunch sandwiches featuring iconic flavors from some of the country's most dynamic regions include:

Cheesy Mac Breakfast – Mac & Cheese Bagel featuring Thick-Cut Bacon, Cage-Free Eggs and Cheddar Cheese (Midwest)

– Mac & Cheese Bagel featuring Thick-Cut Bacon, Cage-Free Eggs and Cheddar Cheese Cheesy Mac Lunch – Mac & Cheese Bagel featuring Ham, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo (Midwest)

– Mac & Cheese Bagel featuring Ham, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo Crispy Chicken & Tater Breakfast – Cheesy Hash Brown Bagel featuring Crispy Chicken Breast, Cage-Free Eggs, Cheddar Cheese and Country Pepper Shmear (South)

– Cheesy Hash Brown Bagel featuring Crispy Chicken Breast, Cage-Free Eggs, Cheddar Cheese and Country Pepper Shmear Crispy Chicken & Tater Lunch – Cheesy Hash Brown Bagel featuring Crispy Chicken Breast, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo (South)

– Cheesy Hash Brown Bagel featuring Crispy Chicken Breast, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo Green Chile Egg White – Green Chile Bagel featuring Turkey Sausage, Egg Whites, Pepper Jack Cheese, Tomatillo Salsa and reduced fat Plain Shmear (Southwest)

– Green Chile Bagel featuring Turkey Sausage, Egg Whites, Pepper Jack Cheese, Tomatillo Salsa and reduced fat Plain Shmear Green Chile Club – Green Chile Bagel featuring Turkey , Thick-Cut Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo (Southwest)

Beyond its new Mac & Cheese Bagel and limited-time Flavors Across America sandwiches, Einstein Bros.® Bagels is famous for serving a variety of bagels baked fresh with simple ingredients and topping them off with a range of craveable breakfast and lunch sandwiches. Einstein Bros.® Bagels also offers premium coffee and espresso drinks, double-whipped shmears in a variety of flavors, and a range of sweets and snacks to brighten any day.

For more information about Einstein Bros.® Bagels or to find an Einstein Bros.® Bagels location nearest you, visit www.EinsteinBros.com.

About Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Inc.

Einstein Bros.® Bagels is part of the Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Inc. family, a leading quick-casual company also known for the Noah's New York Bagels® and Manhattan Bagel® brands. Einstein Bros.® Bagels is a neighborhood bagelry that's always cooking up a new way to bagel. Known for its fresh-baked bagels available in a variety of flavors and signature double-whipped shmears, Einstein Bros.® Bagels also serves gourmet bagel sandwiches, coffee, espresso, sweets and snacks. Einstein Bros.® Bagels is proud to be the largest bagel retail company in America with more than 700 locations in 40 states and the District of Columbia. To learn more, visit www.EinsteinBros.com.

