Einstein Bros.® Bagels Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend Now Available

"We're proud to partner with the largest bagel retail company in America to capture the essence of its iconic Everything Bagel as a seasoning," said Jordan Greenberg, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, B&G Foods. "With its mouth-watering mixture of savory garlic, sesame, poppy, onion and salt, Einstein Bros. ® Bagels Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend is the latest innovation in our growing portfolio of licensed seasonings which is intended to give consumers new ways to experience their favorite brands as easy-to-use seasonings."

"We're thrilled to give Einstein Bros.® Bagels fans the opportunity to sprinkle the bold flavor of our most beloved bagel on anything," said Ernie Mattin, Vice President of Wholesale & CPG, Einstein Bros.® Bagels. "Most importantly, consumers will now have the opportunity to experience the flavor of our Everything Bagel on foods beyond breakfast – like avocado toast, salads, baked goods, potatoes, eggs, popcorn and so much more."

For more information about Einstein Bros.® Bagels Everything Bagel Seasoning, please visit: bgfoods.com/einsteinbros.

About B&G Foods, Inc.

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods' diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there's a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.

About Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Inc.

Einstein Bros.® Bagels is part of the Panera Brands family, a leading quick-casual company also known for Bruegger's Bagels®, Noah's New York Bagels® and Manhattan Bagel® brands. Einstein Bros.® Bagels is a neighborhood bakery that's always baking up a new way to bagel. Known for its fresh-baked bagels available in a variety of flavors and premium double-whipped shmears, Einstein Bros.® Bagels also serves gourmet bagel sandwiches, coffee, espresso, sweets and snacks. Einstein Bros.® Bagels is proud to be the largest bagel retail company in America with more than 700 locations in 40 states and the District of Columbia. To learn more, visit www.EinsteinBros.com

