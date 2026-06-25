EINSTEIN BROS. BAGELS IS BAKING UP BIG GROWTH, ADDING OVER 300 NEW LOCATIONS BY 2030

New store prototype drives nationwide expansion for America's fastest-growing bagel brand

DENVER, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Einstein Bros. Bagels, America's largest retail bagel chain, plans to open more than 300 new bakeries across the United States by 2030, powered by a brand-new store prototype that is strengthening the brand's position as the fastest-growing bagel brand in the country.

The brand's "Elevate the Morning" store design prioritizes freshness, speed and a warm, welcoming atmosphere, in a format engineered to scale quickly without compromising the quality guests expect from Einstein Bros. The new design blends premium finishes, warm neighborhood character and thoughtful layouts that make every visit easy and enjoyable, with the fresh-baked bagel case placed front and center.

"We've spent years perfecting a highly scalable store model that delivers fresh, high-quality breakfast with the convenience today's guests expect, and now we're accelerating that model across the country," said Jessica DePetro, CEO of Einstein Bros. Bagels. "We are at an inflection point for both our brand and the broader bagel category. Americans have voted with their mornings, and the data is clear: Bagels are winning. That momentum gives us tremendous confidence in our ability to bring Einstein Bros. to more communities, serve more guests and continue to define the future of the bagel category."

Research: Bagel category growing at 5% per year

The growth comes as the U.S. bagel category reaches $5.8 billion in annual market value, increasing at approximately 5% per year. Einstein Bros. is scaling aggressively to meet surging consumer demand, baking over 150 million bagels per year.

Recent research shows 52% of Americans eat bagels at any time of day, and 55% say bagels have won the breakfast wars outright, ranking them above donuts. Among Einstein Bros. rewards members, those under 35 drove a 22% year-over-year increase in store visits, signaling that a new generation is claiming their morning routine at Einstein Bros.

"At Einstein Bros., we see bagels differently. Beyond breakfast, they're a ritual and, for a growing generation of guests, a daily habit. Our rewards growth and digital engagement data confirm this audience is showing up more often and spending more," said Jessica Serrano, chief marketing officer of Einstein Bros. Bagels. "Every design choice in our new store model is rooted in meeting that demand, creating the kind of experience that turns first-time visitors into regulars and regulars into loyalists."

At every new "Elevate the Morning" bakery, guests can expect the full Einstein Bros. experience: freshly baked bagels in classic, signature and gourmet varieties; chef-crafted egg sandwiches, made with fresh-cracked cage-free eggs; handcrafted coffee and cold brew; and a robust rewards program that keeps loyal guests coming back. Catering options are available for any group size, from office breakfasts to large-scale events.

For more information or to find an Einstein Bros. Bagels location near you, visit einsteinbros.com.

About Einstein Bros.® Bagels

Einstein Bros.® Bagels has been seeing bagels differently since 1995, growing from a single concept into America's largest retail bagel chain and one of its fastest growing. Known for endless combinations of fresh-baked bagels and premium double-whipped cream cheese shmear, Einstein Bros. has been the go-to breakfast destination for millions of Americans over the past 30 years. With a full menu of breakfast and lunch sandwiches, handcrafted coffee, espresso, sweets and catering, Einstein Bros. Bagels operates more than 700 locations throughout the United States with plans to run more than 1,000 by 2030. Einstein Bros. Bagels is part of Panera Brands, one of the nation's largest fast-casual restaurant companies, comprising Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros. Bagels. To learn more, visit www.einsteinbros.com.

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SOURCE Einstein Bros. Bagels