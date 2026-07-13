EINSTEIN BROS. BAGELS LAUNCHES NEW LIMITED-TIME RANCH SHMEAR

Available exclusively at one Atlanta bakery in time for the city's semifinal soccer match, while supplies last

DENVER, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranch dressing just had a breakout moment on social media, and Einstein Bros. Bagels, America's largest retail bagel chain, is now offering a limited-time Ranch Shmear. The Ranch Shmear layers the bold, tangy taste of ranch into its signature double-whipped cream cheese and is available exclusively in Atlanta, while supplies last.

Social Media Inspires Shmear

What started as international soccer fans discovering one of America's favorite condiments for the first time turned into a viral sensation across social platforms, with ranch suddenly becoming the flavor everyone wanted to try. Einstein Bros. saw an opportunity to bring that same flavor to bagels, right as international visitors gather in Atlanta for the tournament.

Cultural Moment Meets a Menu Moment

"Ranch is having its biggest cultural moment yet, and Einstein Bros. was not going to sit on the sidelines," said Jessica Serrano, chief marketing officer of Einstein Bros. Bagels. "Our new Ranch Shmear is for everyone who has been putting ranch on everything for years, and for the international fans who just discovered what they have been missing. This is what menu innovation looks like for us - understand what people are craving and curious about, make it ours, and make it delicious."

Get It While It Lasts

With Atlanta hosting a semifinal match on July 15, this bakery location is ideal for locals and travelers alike.

Classic bagel with Ranch Shmear, $4.29

Available now, in-bakery only, while supplies last

Exclusively at 1789 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

About Einstein Bros.® Bagels

Einstein Bros.® Bagels has been seeing bagels differently since 1995, growing from a single concept into America's largest retail bagel chain and one of its fastest growing. Known for endless combinations of fresh-baked bagels and premium double-whipped cream cheese shmear, Einstein Bros. has been the go-to breakfast destination for millions of Americans over the past 30 years. With a full menu of breakfast and lunch sandwiches, handcrafted coffee, espresso, sweets and catering, Einstein Bros. Bagels operates more than 700 locations throughout the United States with plans to run more than 1,000 by 2030. Einstein Bros. Bagels is part of Panera Brands, one of the nation's largest fast-casual restaurant companies, comprising Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros. Bagels. To learn more, visit www.einsteinbros.com.

Media Contact:

Sophia Feleke

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817-329-3257

SOURCE Einstein Bros. Bagels