EINSTEIN BROS. BAGELS LAUNCHES $1.99 ICED COFFEE DEAL FOR A LIMITED TIME

Any size, any flavor is just $1.99 at participating locations nationwide, plus $1 cold foam on any beverage

DENVER, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Einstein Bros. Bagels, America's largest retail bagel chain, is now offering iced coffee for just $1.99, with guests able to choose any size and any flavor at participating locations nationwide.

What's Included in the Einstein Bros. $1.99 Iced Coffee Deal

Guests can choose from four iced coffee flavors:

Vanilla Iced Coffee

Caramel Iced Coffee

Chocolate Iced Coffee

Classic Iced Coffee

The $1.99 price applies to all sizes (small and large), making it one of the best deals on iced coffee value offers anywhere.

Cold Foam Available as a $1 Add-On

For guests looking to elevate their drink, Einstein Bros. is also offering cold foam as a $1 add-on for any beverage, including all iced coffees and the brand's full lineup of Juice Refreshers.

Why Einstein Bros. Is Leaning Into Beverages

"Just in time for summer, we're launching the best iced coffee deal you can get," said Einstein Bros. Bagels Chief Marketing Officer Jessica Serrano. "People are looking for ways to save money, and our $1.99 iced coffee deal lets them enjoy a delicious iced coffee without breaking the bank."

Availability

The $1.99 iced coffee promotion is available for a limited time at participating Einstein Bros. Bagels locations. Guests are encouraged to visit their nearest location or check einsteinbros.com to confirm availability.

About Einstein Bros.® Bagels

Einstein Bros.® Bagels is a neighborhood bakery known for endless combinations of fresh-baked bagels and premium double-whipped cream cheese. Also serving a variety of breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, coffee, espresso, sweets and catering, Einstein Bros. Bagels has more than 700 locations throughout the United States. Einstein Bros. Bagels is part of Panera Brands, one of the nation's largest fast-casual restaurant companies, comprising Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros. Bagels. To learn more, visit www.einsteinbros.com.

Media Contact:

Abby Boroski

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Einstein Bros. Bagels