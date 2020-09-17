Einstein Bros. Bagels Launches Eggels, Declares Best Tasting Gluten-free Bagel Is Actually An Egg

"Using the sous vide method to cook the Eggels keeps the eggs light and fluffy," said Chef Chad Thompson, Head of Culinary Innovation at Einstein Bros. Bagels. "The new Eggels may be gluten-free, but they are just as satisfying as a fresh-baked bagel."

Eggels will be offered at participating Einstein Bros. Bagels locations across the country, excluding airport, hotels and university locations. Those looking for the most convenient way to get their Eggels can order through the Einstein Bros. Bagels app for to-go or curbside pick up; download at the App Store or Google Play .

For more information, visit www.EinsteinBros.com .

About Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Inc.

Einstein Bros.® Bagels is part of the Bagel Brands family, a leading quick-casual company also known for Bruegger's Bagels®, Noah's New York Bagels® and Manhattan Bagel® brands. Einstein Bros.® Bagels is a neighborhood bagelry that's always baking up a new way to bagel. Known for its fresh-baked bagels available in a variety of flavors and premium double-whipped shmears, Einstein Bros.® Bagels also serves gourmet bagel sandwiches, coffee, espresso, sweets and snacks. Einstein Bros.® Bagels is proud to be the largest bagel retail company in America with more than 700 locations in 40 states and the District of Columbia. To learn more, visit www.EinsteinBros.com .

SOURCE Einstein Bros. Bagels