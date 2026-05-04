EINSTEIN BROS. BAGELS SAYS 'THANK YOU' TO TEACHERS AND NURSES WITH A FREE BAGEL & SHMEAR

Free bagel available nationwide at participating locations on May 6 with valid work ID

DENVER, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Einstein Bros. Bagels, America's largest retail bagel chain, is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week and National Nurses Week with a free Bagel & Shmear on Wednesday, May 6.

Educators and nurses can visit any participating Einstein Bros. Bagels location and receive one free Bagel & Shmear of their choice with the purchase of any item when they show a valid work ID. The offer is only available for in-bakery orders placed on May 6.

"There are over five million nurses in this country and over five million teachers in K-12 alone who spend their mornings in service to others before most of us hit snooze," said Einstein Bros. Bagels Chief Marketing Officer Jessica Serrano. "Einstein Bros. has always been rooted in the communities we serve, and this is our way of helping teachers and nurses own the morning, today and throughout the year."

For those looking to extend the appreciation, Einstein Bros. catering makes it easy, whether it's a staff breakfast for school faculty or a morning spread for a hospital team. Visit einsteinbros.com/catering to explore catering options.

To celebrate the teacher or nurse in your life from afar, Einstein Bros. is also offering 20% off gift cards at orders.einsteinbros.com/giftcards for a limited time.

Find a bakery near you at einsteinbros.com.

About Einstein Bros.® Bagels

Einstein Bros.® Bagels is a neighborhood bakery known for endless combinations of fresh-baked bagels and premium double-whipped cream cheese. Also serving a variety of breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, coffee, espresso, sweets and catering, Einstein Bros. Bagels has more than 700 locations throughout the United States. Einstein Bros. Bagels is part of Panera Brands, one of the nation's largest fast-casual restaurant companies, comprising Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros. Bagels. To learn more, visit www.einsteinbros.com.

Media Contact:

Avery Kracmer

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817-329-3257

SOURCE Einstein Bros. Bagels