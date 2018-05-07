Einstein Bros.® Bagels Shows Love for Moms with Heart-Shaped Bagels on Mother's Day

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Give mom a bouquet of heart-shaped bagels this Mother's Day! Now through May 12, Einstein Bros. Bagels is accepting pre-orders for boxes of its love-filled treats, available in three mom-approved flavors: Chocolate Chip, Cranberry and Plain. Participating locations will also offer Chocolate Chip heart-shaped bagels for last-minute drop-in purchases on Mother's Day.

(PRNewsfoto/Einstein Noah Restaurant Group)...

Fresh-baked bagels crafted into hearts are perfect for any Mother's Day celebration to show how much mom, grandma, and other motherly figures are loved. Those who say they don't need a thing are often the ones most touched by a thoughtful gesture, and heart bagels from Einstein Bros. are perfect for a gift beyond the ordinary.

"Einstein Bros. Bagels is celebrating the selfless love that mothers pour into the world every day," said Kerry Coyne, Einstein Bros.® Bagels SVP of Marketing, Product, and R&D. "Delighting a beloved mom this Mother's Day with a dozen heart bagels to enjoy with her family is a fun way we are sharing our love and appreciation for mothers who have had an incredible impact on the rest of us."

Now through May 12, guests can pre-order the Chocolate Chip, Cranberry, or Plain bagels to be baked fresh and picked up on Mother's Day. Orders of a half dozen or more are perfect for sharing with the whole family anywhere Mother's Day celebrations take place. Guests are encouraged to place their orders by visiting their local Einstein Bros.® Bagels location or calling the store ahead.

Einstein Bros. Bagels locations and menu can be found at www.EinsteinBros.com. You can follow Einstein Bros. Bagels on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

About Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Inc.

Einstein Bros.® Bagels is part of the Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Inc. family, a leading quick-casual company also known for the Bruegger's Bagels, Noah's New York Bagels® and Manhattan Bagel® brands. Einstein Bros.® Bagels is a neighborhood bagelry that's always cooking up a new way to bagel. Known for its fresh-baked bagels available in a variety of flavors and signature double-whipped shmears, Einstein Bros.® Bagels also serves gourmet bagel sandwiches, coffee, espresso, sweets and snacks. Einstein Bros.® Bagels is proud to be the largest bagel retail company in America with more than 700 locations in 40 states and the District of Columbia. To learn more, visit www.EinsteinBros.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/einstein-bros-bagels-shows-love-for-moms-with-heart-shaped-bagels-on-mothers-day-300643477.html

SOURCE Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.EinsteinBros.com

