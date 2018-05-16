Einstein Bros.® Bagels Takes Guests on a Cross-Country, Flavor-Venture Without Leaving Their Hometowns

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- You don't always need to travel outside of your hometown to find a sense of adventure! On holiday weekends this summer, Einstein Bros.® Bagels is rewarding those who stay local with a special staycation offer. Guests who visit participating Einstein Bros.® Bagels stores this Memorial Day weekend (May 26-28) and present proof of local residence will receive a buy-one, get-one offer on the company's new Flavors Across America menu.

For a limited time, Einstein Bros. Bagels' consumers can fill up on six, new lunch and breakfast items inspired by regional favorites from the Midwest, South and Southwest regions of the U.S., including:

Cheesy Mac Breakfast – Mac & Cheese Bagel featuring Thick-Cut Bacon, Cage-Free Eggs and Cheddar Cheese (Midwest)

– Mac & Cheese Bagel featuring Thick-Cut Bacon, Cage-Free Eggs and Cheddar Cheese Cheesy Mac Lunch – Mac & Cheese Bagel featuring Ham, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo (Midwest)

– Mac & Cheese Bagel featuring Ham, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo Crispy Chicken & Tater Breakfast – Cheesy Hash Brown Bagel featuring Crispy Chicken Breast, Cage-Free Eggs, Cheddar Cheese and Country Pepper Shmear (South)

– Cheesy Hash Brown Bagel featuring Crispy Chicken Breast, Cage-Free Eggs, Cheddar Cheese and Country Pepper Shmear Crispy Chicken & Tater Lunch – Cheesy Hash Brown Bagel featuring Crispy Chicken Breast, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo (South)

– Cheesy Hash Brown Bagel featuring Crispy Chicken Breast, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo Green Chile Egg White – Green Chile Bagel featuring Turkey Sausage, Egg Whites, Pepper Jack Cheese, Tomatillo Salsa and reduced fat Plain Shmear (Southwest)

– Green Chile Bagel featuring Turkey Sausage, Egg Whites, Pepper Jack Cheese, Tomatillo Salsa and reduced fat Plain Shmear Green Chile Club – Green Chile Bagel featuring Turkey , Thick-Cut Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo (Southwest)

"Summer brings a spirit of freedom and adventure that transforms the routine," said Kerry Coyne, Einstein Bros.® Bagels SVP of Marketing, Product, and Innovation. "We designed our Flavors Across America menu to delight our guests with a culinary road trip they can enjoy without leaving their hometown. This Memorial Day weekend, we are making it even better with a buy-one, get-one deal for staycationers across the country."

Locals who miss out on the initial Memorial Day weekend offer can start planning their trip to Einstein Bros.® Bagels for Fourth of July (July 2-6) and Labor Day weekend (Sept. 1-3) when the offer returns. Additionally, consumers can receive a coupon for a free Flavors across America sandwich by sharing a photo of their favorite Einstein Bros.® Bagels menu item on Instagram with #StaycationPromo or uploading it at www.einsteinbros.com/flavors.

The free Flavors Across America sandwich with purchase offer is only available at participating Einstein Bros.® Bagels corporate-owned and franchise-owned locations. Offer is not redeemable at licensed stores located in airports, colleges, hotels or hospitals. For more information about Einstein Bros.® Bagels or to find a location nearest you, visit www.EinsteinBros.com.

* To redeem the buy-one, get-one offer on Einstein Bros. Bagels' new Flavors Across America sandwiches, Guests must present a proof point of local residence (i.e. driver's license, library card, piece of mail, etc.)

About Einstein Bros. Bagels

Einstein Bros.® Bagels is part of the Coffee & Bagel Brands family, a leading quick-casual company known for its breakfast brands including Caribou Coffee®, Bruegger's Bagels®, Noah's New York Bagels® and Manhattan Bagel®. Einstein Bros.® Bagels is a neighborhood bagelry that's always cooking up new ways to bagel. Known for its fresh-baked bagels available in a variety of flavors and signature double-whipped shmears, Einstein Bros.® Bagels also serves gourmet bagel sandwiches, coffee, espresso, sweets and snacks. Einstein Bros.® Bagels is proud to be the largest bagel retailer in America with more than 700 locations in 40 states and the District of Columbia. Connect with Einstein Bros.® Bagels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, or join the Shmear Society at www.EinsteinBros.com to receive news and special offers.

