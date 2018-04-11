Einstein Bros.® Bagels Teams Up with No Kid Hungry to End Childhood Hunger

LAKEWOOD, Colo., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Einstein Bros.® Bagels is teaming with up with No Kid Hungry to end childhood hunger. Beginning April 11 through May 1, guests are encouraged to support the nation's leading bagel retailer's quest to fund 2.5 million nutritious meals for children in need. Any guest who donates $2 to No Kid Hungry at participating Einstein Bros.® Bagels and Coffee & Bagel locations will receive a coupon set with three unique offers worth over $11 – a free bagel and shmear with purchase, buy-one-get-one egg sandwich deal and $3 off Baker's Dozen Box.

"Thanks to the overwhelming support from our loyal guests who share our mission to brighten the outlook of those in need, we surpassed our goal of donating one million meals in just four days last year," said Kerry Coyne, Einstein Bros.® Bagels SVP of Marketing, Product, and Innovation. "We are eager to make an even bigger impact this year by providing at least 2.5 million healthy meals for hungry kids over the course of our campaign. "

Childhood hunger is threatening the next generation of leaders, innovators and problem-solvers. With one in six children in America struggling with hunger, No Kid Hungry is working to ensure that every child in the United States has access to healthy food and families learn to shop and cook on limited budgets. Just a $2 donation can provide 20 meals to children in need.

"We are so grateful for amazing partners like Einstein Bros. Bagels, who are helping make no kid hungry a reality," said Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President at No Kid Hungry. "We were blown away by the success of the promotion last year and look forward to continuing our partnership for another year."

About Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Inc.

Einstein Bros.® Bagels is part of the Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Inc. family, a leading fast-casual company also known for the Bruegger's Bagels®, Noah's New York Bagels® and Manhattan Bagel® brands. Einstein Bros.® Bagels is a neighborhood bagelry that's always cooking up a new way to bagel. Known for its fresh-baked bagels available in a variety of flavors and signature double-whipped shmears, Einstein Bros.® Bagels also serves gourmet bagel sandwiches, coffee, espresso, sweets and snacks. Einstein Bros.® Bagels is proud to be the largest bagel retail company in America with more than 700 locations in 40 states and the District of Columbia. To learn more, visit www.EinsteinBros.com.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America, but 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. Using proven, practical solutions, No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger today by ensuring that kids start the day with a nutritious breakfast, eat healthy summer meals, and families learn the skills they need to shop and cook on a budget. When we all work together, we can make sure kids get the healthy food they need. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of the national anti-hunger organization Share Our Strength. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

