EINSTEIN BROS. BAGELS UNVEILS FIRST-EVER 'STATE OF THE BAGEL REPORT' AHEAD OF NATIONAL BAGEL DAY

National survey reveals bagel lovers' hot takes and most unhinged habits

DENVER, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Bagel Day on Jan. 15, Einstein Bros. Bagels, America's largest retail bagel chain, has released its inaugural State of the Bagel Report, revealing surprising insights into how Americans really feel about the beloved breakfast staple.

The nationwide survey* of 1,000 U.S. adults uncovers the truth: Bagel lovers are breaking the boundaries of breakfast, with more than half (52%) declaring they eat bagels any time of day. The findings also settle long-standing debates, with 55% of respondents boldly stating that bagels are better than donuts.

Americans' devotion to bagels runs deep. When asked what they'd give up for unlimited bagel and shmear access, more than one-third (36%) would abandon social media scrolling for an entire week, while 29% would sacrifice their daily commute playlist.

The report also highlights some embarrassing bagel habits. More than half of bagel lovers (56%) admit to licking shmear directly off the knife, while 51% confess to calling their beginning-of-the-week bagel purchase "meal prep."

When forced to choose just one shmear category for life, 40% sided with savory for its versatility, while 32% declared the question impossible to answer. Everything Bagels won as the bagel of choice if stranded on a deserted island, earning 33% of responses and edging out the brand's top-selling Plain Bagel.

"The first State of the Bagel Report confirms what we've always known: Bagel lovers are passionate, unapologetic and ready to break the rules," said Einstein Bros. Bagels Chief Marketing Officer Jessica Serrano. "From declaring bagels superior to donuts to admitting they lick shmear directly off the knife, Americans aren't afraid to show their devotion. These insights prove that bagels have become more than just food. They are a cultural phenomenon, and we're proud to lead the celebration of National Bagel Day."

On National Bagel Day, Thursday, Jan. 15, Einstein Bros. invites guests to enjoy a free Bagel & Shmear with any purchase,** providing the perfect opportunity to start a "new shmear's resolution" and try a new flavor. By mentioning "National Bagel Day" when ordering, guests can choose their own complimentary bagel adventure, pairing any fresh-baked bagel with one of the brand's seven double-whipped shmears.

Beginning Jan. 8, guests can also enjoy the new $8 Breakfast & Brew combo, featuring any "Build-Your-Own" classic egg sandwich and a large hot or iced coffee, with the option to upgrade to a Juice Refresher or Cold Brew for just $2 more.

To find your nearest Einstein Bros. Bagels location, visit www.einsteinbros.com.

* This survey was conducted online among 1,000 U.S. adults ages 18 and older, including those aged 65-plus. The survey was fielded Dec. 13-18, 2025. The margin of error for a sample of this size is approximately ±3.1 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.

** Terms and conditions can be found here.

About Einstein Bros.® Bagels

Einstein Bros.® Bagels is a neighborhood bakery known for endless combinations of fresh-baked bagels and premium double-whipped cream cheese. Also serving a variety of breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, coffee, espresso, sweets and catering, Einstein Bros. Bagels has more than 700 locations throughout the United States. Einstein Bros. Bagels is part of Panera Brands, one of the nation's largest fast-casual restaurant companies, comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros. Bagels. To learn more, visit www.einsteinbros.com.

Media Contact:

Abby Boroski

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Einstein Bros. Bagels