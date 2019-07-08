EIP Pharma Appoints Noel Donnelly as CFO

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EIP Pharma, Inc. a CNS-focused therapeutics company, today announced that it has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Noel Donnelly as CFO. Mr. Donnelly joins EIP Pharma from Takeda Pharmaceuticals where he led a group focused on strategy and operations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Noel to the EIP team at such an important time for the company," said John Alam, CEO, EIP Pharma. "His expertise in life sciences finance, strategy and operations will be critical as we continue to advance our lead asset, neflamapimod, through Phase 2b in Alzheimer's disease and in new indications."

Mr. Donnelly is an executive with over 15 years of experience at Shire where he held positions of increasing responsibility and leadership in Finance and Research and Development (R&D). Prior to joining EIP, Noel spent the last seven years developing and leading a new strategic and operational function within Shire, a global biopharma recently acquired by Takeda Pharmaceuticals, which included R&D Strategy, Portfolio Management, Due Diligence, and Integrations. Before moving into R&D, Noel held a number of positions of increasing responsibility within the Finance organization in areas such as Commercial, Technical Operations, and ultimately as the Head of R&D Finance at Shire HGT. Prior to that Noel worked for twelve years in financial planning and analysis in financial services and industrial companies. Noel received his MBA from Babson College and B.S in Nuclear Engineering from UMass-Lowell.

About NEFLAMAPIMOD

NEFLAMAPIMOD is a brain-penetrant, oral small molecule that inhibits the intra-cellular enzyme p38 MAP kinase alpha (p38α). P38α, which is expressed in neurons under conditions of stress and disease, plays a major role in inflammation-induced synaptic toxicity, leading to impairment of synaptic function. Synaptic dysfunction is known to be a major driver of the deficits in cognitive function that are defining characteristics of many CNS diseases. Neflamapimod is currently being studied in a Phase 2b trial for early Alzheimer's disease.

About EIP Pharma

EIP Pharma, Inc. ( www.eippharma.com ) is a private, Cambridge, MA-based company advancing CNS-focused therapeutics to benefit patients with neurodegenerative diseases.

