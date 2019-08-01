EIP Pharma to Present at Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference

News provided by

EIP Pharma, Inc.

Aug 01, 2019, 07:00 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EIP Pharma, Inc., a CNS-focused therapeutics company, today announced that company management will present at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. ET in Boston, MA. 

About EIP Pharma
EIP Pharma, Inc. is a private, Cambridge, MA-based company advancing CNS-focused therapeutics to benefit patients with neurodegenerative diseases.

For more information, please visit www.eippharma.com.

SOURCE EIP Pharma, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.eippharma.com

Also from this source

EIP Pharma Announces Presentation of Preclinical Data...

EIP Pharma Initiates New Study with Neflamapimod for the...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

EIP Pharma to Present at Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference

News provided by

EIP Pharma, Inc.

Aug 01, 2019, 07:00 ET