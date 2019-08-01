EIP Pharma to Present at Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EIP Pharma, Inc., a CNS-focused therapeutics company, today announced that company management will present at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. ET in Boston, MA.

About EIP Pharma

EIP Pharma, Inc. is a private, Cambridge, MA-based company advancing CNS-focused therapeutics to benefit patients with neurodegenerative diseases.

For more information, please visit www.eippharma.com.

SOURCE EIP Pharma, Inc.

