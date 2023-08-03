EIP Pharma to Present at Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference

BOSTON, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EIP Pharma Inc., a clinical stage company focused on developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that the Company's senior management team will present at the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 9 at 4:00 p.m. ET. The Company will also be holding 1x1 meetings at the conference.

A live webcast of the presentation, along with accompanying slides, can be accessed here.

About EIP Pharma

EIP Pharma, Inc. is a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing CNS-focused therapeutics to benefit patients with a range of debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. EIP Pharma is currently developing neflamapimod, an investigational orally administered small molecule brain penetrant that inhibits p38MAP kinase alpha (p38a). Neflamapimod has the potential to treat synaptic dysfunction, the reversible aspect of the underlying neurodegenerative processes that cause disease in dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and certain other major neurological disorders. Current institutional investors in EIP Pharma include Access Industries, Adage Capital Management, Mossrock Capital and Rock Springs Capital.

