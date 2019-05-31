EIP Pharma to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in June

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EIP Pharma, Inc., a CNS-focused therapeutics company, announced today that company management will present at two investor conferences in June.

Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

Date: Friday, June 7th, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

Date: Thursday, June 20th, 2019

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

A live audio webcast of both presentations will be available on the Contact & News section of EIP's website at http://www.eippharma.com/contact-and-news.html. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on EIP's website for 30 days following the event.

About EIP Pharma

EIP Pharma, Inc. ( www.eippharma.com ) is a private, Cambridge, MA-based company advancing CNS-focused therapeutics for improved patient benefit. For more information please visit www.eippharma.com .

SOURCE EIP Pharma, Inc.

