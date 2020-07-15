EIPCa/EIA Sends a Letter to the President

The letter warns that "election integrity is at greater risk than normal this November due to extraordinary and careless changes being made in the name of COVID protection." It calls upon the president to require states to follow federal election law to maintain clean voter rolls before the August 5 deadline for the November 2020 election.

The letter provides the president with general bona fides of EIA's founding organizations, EIPCa, Voter Integrity Alliance-NC, and Virginia Voters Alliance, telling the president, "It is critical that you know what we know". It goes on to say: "Numerous organizations have irrefutable evidence that states are actively working to deny their own citizens' civil right to self-govern. ... We also have extensive documentation that the implementation of policies and procedures that supersede federal and state laws has resulted in election chaos, including single individuals casting votes in multiple states."

EIA's letter requests an immediate summit with the president or his close advisors to facilitate sharing of vital information that flies in the face of the current media mantra that "voter fraud in not a concern" and that "there is no evidence that vote-by-mail ballots are not a source of election manipulation."

EIPCa's LLC affiliates, EIP Arizona, EIP Nevada and EIP Arkansas, are the first of a growing number of supporting citizen organizations nationwide indicating their support by signing on to the letter.

EIPCa and EIA have also initiated a petition at petitions.WhiteHouse.gov so that citizens nationwide can show their support for the contents of the letter and for an Election Integrity summit.

EIA's letter tells the president: "We do not want to lose our Republic" and warns: "We cannot trust our state leaders to solve these problems, because in most cases they are the problem." It calls the president "our last remaining hope to restore and protect the integrity of November's election."

"Every American who believes in fair and honest elections should join EIA in petitioning the president for these critical and immediate actions," said Linda Paine, president of EIPCa. "We urge every supporting citizen and citizen organization to sign on immediately."

SOURCE Election Integrity Project California (EIPCa)

