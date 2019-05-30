eIQ Mobility announces the six members of its Advisory Board

OAKLAND, Calif., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eIQ Mobility, Inc., a company dedicated to simplifying and accelerating the electrification of commercial and public fleets, today announced the names of the six members of its advisory board. eIQ Mobility applies its machine learning based analytics to data from its major US and global fleet customers to help them select the best locations, EV models, charging infrastructure, TCO and more. eIQ Mobility is also developing Electric-Fleet-as-a-Service solutions for its customers.

Sila Kiliccote, CEO & co-founder said, "we are tremendously excited to be working with these leaders & experts in their industries. We wanted to build up our expertise in fleet management, capital markets, SaaS, raising capital and commercial EVs. Our advisors provide exactly that skill set. We work tightly with all of them, and they are a huge asset for our team & customers."

Urvi Nagrani is an expert in medium & heavy-duty EV applications, sustainability planning, and the market policy landscape. She was most recently Director of Business Development at Motiv Power Systems where she spent over six years helping scale the team from prototype to commercial product. There she led all state and federal policy, was the first person to ever secure an electric chassis certification from the California Air Resources Board and led business development including securing millions of dollars in state grants. She has a BA in Film & Media Studies from UC Santa Barbara and an AA in History from Foothill College.

Antonio 'Tony' Memmo is an investment banker for Marathon Capital, where he provides M&A and capital raising advice to private equity firms for renewable energy and infrastructure transactions. Prior to that, he was a Managing Director for Mizuho Securities, a Managing Director with The Silverfern Group, a member of the Natural Resources Group at Banc of America Securities, and a member of the Investment Banking Group at Lazard Freres & Co. advising global clients on M&A financing. Tony earned his MBA degree from the University of Chicago and his BS (Finance) and BA (Italian) from Penn State University.

George Chasteen leads the international segment at Mesilla Valley Transportation (MVT), a large dry freight carrier with over 1,400 trucks. MVT is on the forefront of fuel economy, truck safety and technology. Prior to MVT, George led Celadon's international segment of 900 trucks from 2012 to 2018 at record profit levels. George also launched a large truck and trailer portfolio that was acquired by Element Financial in 2015. He started his career in public accounting at Deloitte & Touche and is a CPA. George holds a BS in Business Administration, Accounting and Finance from Indiana University.

Greg Miller is the President of FleetLogik, a specialized fleet management and consulting firm providing expertise and proven solutions to public, private and government organizations, worldwide. FleetLogik has worked for many major corporations, utilities and governments for fleet management optimization, performance, maintenance, procurement and technology. Prior to this, he was the Senior VP of National Express leading the operations of 17,000 vehicles across North America. Greg was also the Director of Fleets Americas for DHL for 9 years, managing the $162 Million fleet operations, and chairing the DHL Global Fleet Steering Group. Greg earned a BA at UC Santa Cruz, and a BS at the University of Washington.

Andy Byrnes is Director -VC for Micron Technologies, investing in and supporting the best early-stage AI and robotics startups that transform big industries. His focus is in deep tech, industrial automation, and computing hardware that enable the next wave of machine learning innovation. Prior to his life as a VC, Andrew was the founder of Stower Energy - an early startup leveraging machine learning to provide predictive operations and maintenance for distributed energy systems - and project manager for utility scale power developer the Martifer Group. He did his graduate work in Materials Science and Engineering at Stanford University, and enjoys his limited peaceful moments in the quiet fog of Pacifica.

Mag Hidir is a leader with 20+ years of experience in Venture Capital, Due Diligence, Go To Market Strategy and Global Expansion primarily focused on SaaS. He built and coached world-class organizations, achieving exponential growth of B2B Enterprise SW revenues from $2M to $800M in North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa markets. Mag is a serial entrepreneur and founded three Companies. He was a management consultant at Accenture focused on M&A, Solutions Director in IBM working with Large European Enterprise Customers and Group Vice President for Oracle responsible for Sales in 90 Countries. He has a BSc in Computer Science and an MBA focused on Decision Making.

About eIQ Mobility, Inc.

eIQ Mobility, headquartered in Silicon Valley, accelerates the transformation to zero-emission mobility through optimized planning, delivery, and operation of electric mobility at scale. Our goal is to completely de-risk fleet migration from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles. Zero-Emissions Mobility. Zero-Risk.

