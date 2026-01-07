EIR Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Examination for WORKstream®, Showing Commitment to Security Controls and Trust

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Information Resources Inc. (EIR) today announced that its proprietary WORKstream® platform has successfully completed the SOC 2 Type 2 examination in Security, marking a significant milestone in the company's security and compliance program. The examination was conducted by Auditing Firm Schellman & Company, LLC.

Unlike a Type 1 review, which examines controls at a point in time, a SOC 2 Type 2 independent examination confirms that EIR's security controls operated effectively over an extended period of time.

A Milestone That Reinforces How EIR Operates

This milestone reflects how EIR operates day-to-day. EIR applies the same rigor to internal controls, software development, and operational processes that clients experience in delivery. The SOC 2 Type 2 examination confirms that these controls are not only designed appropriately but also operate effectively over time.

WORKstream®: Built for Secure HR Operations

WORKstream® is EIR's proprietary platform, built from years of hands-on experience delivering and supporting SAP SuccessFactors® environments. It helps automate complex processes, reduce manual effort, and improve data consistency across HR operations.

The successful completion of a SOC 2 Type 2 examination validates that security controls supporting WORKstream® were designed appropriately and operated effectively over time, providing HR and IT teams with independent assurance around security, reliability, and operational discipline.

"Completing the SOC 2 Type 2 examination reinforces what our clients already experience: security and trust are built into how we operate. This examination validates that our controls, processes, and products meet the standards our clients expect."

— France Lampron, President & CEO, Enterprise Information Resources Inc.

Why The SOC 2 Type 2 Examination Matters to HR & IT Teams

For HR technology leaders and SAP SuccessFactors administrators, SOC 2 Type 2 provides independent assurance that security controls are consistently applied—reducing vendor risk, simplifying procurement reviews, and supporting internal audit and compliance requirements.

About Enterprise Information Resources Inc. (EIR)

Founded in 2007, Enterprise Information Resources (EIR) helps HR organizations harness the full power of SAP SuccessFactors to deliver measurable business impact. As an SAP SuccessFactors Partner with over 800 successful engagements, EIR combines technical precision with people-centered execution across every stage of the HCM lifecycle—from implementation to long-term optimization. Learn more at www.eir-inc.com .

