EIR Healthcare and Crestron Integrate Amazon Alexa into Smart Hospital Rooms to Improve Patient Experience and Outcomes

PHILADELPHIA, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EIR Healthcare, the award-winning modular innovation firm bringing efficient industrial practices to healthcare, laboratory, and life sciences, officially announced today its strategic partnership with Crestron, the global leader in providing leading-edge technology solutions for all markets and industries. The companies have woven together their expertise to integrate Alexa into the world's first prefabricated, modularly built smart hospital room, creating an improved experience for patients and professionals alike, leading the creation of a smart ecosystem for the industry.

"Our engineering team has been working around the clock to find new ways to integrate cutting-edge innovations into the build of our hospital rooms," said Grant Geiger, Founder & CEO, EIR Healthcare. "Amazon Alexa was a natural fit as a leader in the voice assistant space, helping to create an even more elevated experience for patients and healthcare professionals that will ever touch a MedModular room."

Through this integration, EIR Healthcare has created a closed loop control system that integrates the advanced technology of the Alexa product as part of the core Internet of Things (IoT) build-out of the MedModular rooms, not just as an add-on. All of the commands are based off of controls that already exist in the room. In an effort to streamline the adaptation process for professionals and patients alike, multiple commands for the same action have also been included for ease of use that will allow for the commands to be more natural, as opposed to following a specific script. Commands include, but are not limited to: "Alexa, turn on the room," "Alexa, turn on the bathroom," "Alexa, turn the room lights on," "Alexa, sky light on," "Alexa, exam mode off," "Alexa, private window," and "Alexa, turn reading mode on."

The integrations are being deployed and distributed by Crestron, who is at the forefront of offering cutting-edge technology solutions that address the needs of customers globally, and transform society.

"Partnering with EIR Healthcare has been a natural fit as our dedication to propelling healthcare and its delivery into the future is deeply align," said Nathan Dietrich, National Design Manager at Crestron. "With our long-standing expertise in the industry, we've been delighted to find a way to integrate the Amazon voice assistant technology into the core build of a hospital room, as we believe this is where the future of hospitals should be headed."

MedModular rooms are delivered 90% complete, wired with smart technology, for easy "Lego-esque" integration into hospital infrastructure. This ensures attention and resources can be directed to where they are most impactful, such as staffing budgets, resources for advanced research and new equipment.

For more information on the patented, modular technology for medical facilities EIR has invented, visit www.medmodular.com.

About EIR Healthcare

EIR Healthcare is a recognized subject matter expert in modular technology. Their goal is to bring efficient industrial practices to the real estate industry with a focus on healthcare, hospitality, disaster response and others. Their flagship, award winning product, MedModular is their answer to the cost constraints and technology disruptions that are currently taking place in the healthcare industry. EIR is offering the first "hospital room in a box", prefabricated and based on recognized industry best practices and delivered on-site. As the industry innovator in cost-effective, efficient, and state-of-the-art industrial practices, EIR opens up the doors for construction projects to incorporate more intelligent technology, while keeping costs and timelines to a minimum. The company is privately held and located in Philadelphia, PA.

About Crestron

At Crestron, we build the technology that improves how people work, play, learn, and live. From corporate to government, education to healthcare Crestron technology touches every corner of our community. Every solution is designed to be simple, reliable, secure and easy to use. Adaptive to existing networks, platforms, systems, and partners. Managed through a cloud-based platform. Built to meet the needs of today and ready for the demands of tomorrow.

