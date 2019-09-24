EIR Healthcare Announces New Strategic Partnership with IMC Construction to Solve Tomorrow's Healthcare Challenges, Today

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, EIR Healthcare , the modular innovation firm bringing efficient industrial practices to healthcare, real estate and hospitality, announces a strategic partnership with IMC Construction , a leader in innovative, consultative construction services. IMC Construction has named EIR Healthcare a preferred vendor partner, providing its modular manufacturing solution to building the "hospital of the future."

"This new collaboration will allow EIR Healthcare to efficiently solve tomorrow's healthcare challenges today. We're looking to leverage the network and expertise of IMC while enabling them to offer cost-effective construction solutions to the healthcare industry," said EIR Healthcare CEO, Grant Geiger. "Our goal of this partnership is to optimize the clients' patient and healthcare professional experiences from beginning to end through our new partners' comprehensive network,'' Geiger said.

This partnership underscores EIR Healthcare's plan to create an end-to-end solution for healthcare facility construction, establishing a "real estate-as-a-service" ecosystem. As part of this ecosystem, in the coming months, IMC Construction will be incorporating EIR Healthcare's MedModular into their offerings as a unique solution to the "fixed costs" problem of healthcare construction.

IMC Construction has completed over $700MM in the healthcare sector and will now be able to offer modular, prefabricated hospital builds for the first time, utilizing EIR Healthcare's MedModular "smart hospital room in a box." IMC was recently featured in ENR MidAtlantic for their innovative modular construction strategies with a science & technology client in Newark, DE.

"This collaboration is an excellent complement to our 40 years being recognized as an innovative construction service," said Bob Liberato, Project Executive, of IMC Construction. "As we have evolved, we identified EIR Healthcare as a critical partner adhering to our core values and motto of Improving Lives and Environments and are thrilled for the next chapter with them."

The new venture will not be restricted to just hospitals but also to build surgical centers, medical office buildings, labs, urgent care centers and stand-alone emergency departments, to name a few. EIR Healthcare has also been working to expand its ecosystem leveraging new technology integration, such as the recent partnership with Crestron, integrating Amazon Alexa into MedModular room build-outs.

For more information on the patented, modular technology for healthcare facilities, visit https://eirhealthcare.com/ .

About EIR Healthcare

EIR Healthcare is a recognized subject matter expert in modular technology. Their goal is to bring efficient industrial practices to the real estate industry with a focus on healthcare, hospitality, disaster response and others. Their flagship, award winning product, MedModular is their answer to the cost constraints and technology disruptions that are currently taking place in the healthcare industry. EIR is offering the first "hospital room in a box", prefabricated and based on recognized industry best practices and delivered on-site. As the industry innovator in cost-effective, efficient, and state-of-the-art industrial practices, EIR opens up the doors for construction projects to incorporate more intelligent technology, while keeping costs and timelines to a minimum. The company is privately held and located in Philadelphia, PA.

About IMC Construction

IMC Construction is a full-service, national, construction management firm headquartered in the Philadelphia area. IMC is the 5th largest commercial construction firm in Pennsylvania offering comprehensive preconstruction and construction services to a diverse base of clients and industries. IMC is consistently ranked "Best Places to Work" by the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Over four decades, IMC has developed expertise in delivering corporate, healthcare, multi-use, hospitality and science/technology-driven projects. IMC is ranked #2 for commercial contractors in the Greater Philadelphia area and #165 nationally by ENR (Engineering News Record). IMC construction has a full-service Building Information Modeling (BIM) / Virtual Design Construction (VDC) platform that allows clients to transform their ideas into spaces that innovate, heal, educate, and let people thrive and perform.

IMC collaborates throughout all phases of a project—from asset planning, design development, and construction, to project occupancy. Driven by technology, IMC brings a unique process that helps clients and design partners visualize, analyze, and deliver a project with confidence. IMC services are tailored to assist clients to make mindful decisions with all capital planning initiatives and see them through to completion.

