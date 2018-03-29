EIR Healthcare Appoints Admares As Manufacturer To Build MedModular Patient Room for 2018 Delivery

"We reviewed several manufacturers and Admares demonstrates the continuing value as a partner to execute on our vision. We wanted a manufacturer who had deep experience with the types of techniques and expertise we're hoping to implement," said Grant Geiger, Founder & CEO, EIR Healthcare. "Admares has an impressive track record and keen eye for design. We strongly believe we share a forward-thinking ethos that will work well together."

The first-stage of building the patented technology will be focused on co-operating the build of the first prototype of the MedModular patient room – the building block of the "Hospital of the Future." The prototype is expected to arrive in the United States in Q3 of 2018.

Through this contract, EIR Healthcare will serve as the vehicle for Admares' debut in the healthcare industry in the United States. Admares will be bringing its highly specialized, proprietary modular technology to build the custom-designed "smart patient room" with EIR Healthcare. Their existing experience ranges from private villas, hotels, piers, islands to complete cities. Removable, prefabricated off-site, and designed to make maximum use of green technologies, their developments have the minimum possible level of emissions, environmental footprint and impact from construction.

"While our roots are in hospitality, we're thrilled to be expanding the Admares mindset to healthcare," said Mikael Hedberg, President & CEO of Admares. "With an agile partner like EIR, we know we can move quickly."

About EIR Healthcare

EIR Healthcare is a recognized subject matter expert in modular technology. Their goal is to bring efficient industrial practices to the real estate industry with focus on healthcare, hospitality, disaster response and others. Their flagship, award winning product, MedModular is their answer to the cost constraints and technology disruptions that are currently taking place in the healthcare industry. EIR is offering the first "hospital room in a box", pre-fabricated and based upon recognized industry best practices and delivered on-site. As the industry innovator in cost-effective, efficient, and state-of-the-art industrial practices, EIR opens up the doors for construction projects to incorporate more intelligent technology, while keeping costs and timelines to a minimum. The company is privately held and located in New York, New York.

About Admares

Admares is a world leader in alternative real estate with pioneering construction methods that combine cutting-edge marine, offshore, land and modular construction techniques. Admares utilizes highly specialized proprietary modular technology to build custom-designed private villas, hotels, beach resorts, piers, islands or even complete cities, tailored in design to fit with local architecture and technical requirements.

Whether for new construction or property extensions, our turnkey modular construction and pre-assembly solutions allow the majority of the construction and outfitting to take place off-site. By minimizing disruption and greatly reducing on-site construction time frames, Admares provides powerful commercial advantages to our clients.

