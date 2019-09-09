EIR Healthcare Awarded Two Fast Company Innovation by Design Honors For Its Modular Design Solution Positioned to Save the Healthcare Industry

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EIR Healthcare, the modular innovation firm bringing efficient industrial practices to healthcare, real estate and hospitality, is excited to announce that it is a winner in the Health category of this year's Fast Company's 2019 Innovation by Design Awards. EIR Healthcare is also receiving an Honorable Mention in the General Excellence category.

EIR Healthcare's winning product, MedModular, is a factory-made "hospital room in a box," prefabricated and delivered on-site to the healthcare facility. EIR is the first company linking industrial engineering, construction, technology and patient care to garner a solution to the traditionally considered "fixed cost" of hospital development.

"Integrated Design is part of the core DNA at EIR Healthcare, it's what makes us unique and empowers us to build a better future, to build it faster, at higher quality while staying cost efficient," said EIR Healthcare CEO, Grant Geiger. "We're honored that Fast Company and their panel of judges have recognized this mindset – it is a huge validation to our solution as we work to bring the 'hospital of the future' to life."

The awards, which can be found in the October 2019 issue of Fast Company, recognize people, teams, and companies solving problems through design. Fast Company is recognizing an influential and diverse group of 483 leaders in fashion, architecture, graphic design, data visualization, social good, user experience, mobility, and more.

"For decades, designers have facilitated overconsumption," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Now, the most ambitious in the field are addressing the grave problems consumption has wrought."

Winners, finalists, and honorable mentions are featured online and in the October issue of Fast Company magazine, on newsstands September 17. Winners will also be recognized at a special celebration at Fast Company's Innovation Festival in November. Fast Company editors and writers spend a year researching and reviewing applicants for the awards. This year's applicant pool was the most competitive ever, with more than 4,300 entries.

For more information, please visit www.eirhealthcare.com and https://www.fastcompany.com/ibd .

About EIR Healthcare

EIR Healthcare is a recognized subject matter expert in healthcare and modular technology. Their goal is to bring efficient industrial practices to the real estate industry with a focus on healthcare, hospitality, disaster response and others. Their flagship, award winning product, MedModular is the answer to the cost constraints and technology disruptions that are currently taking place in the healthcare industry. EIR is offering the first "hospital room in a box", prefabricated and based on recognized industry best practices and delivered on-site. As the industry innovator in cost-effective, efficient, and state-of-the-art industrial practices, EIR opens up the doors for construction projects to incorporate more intelligent technology, while keeping costs and timelines to a minimum. The company is privately held and located in Philadelphia, PA.

About Fast Company's Innovation By Design Awards

The 2019 Innovation by Design Awards honor the designers and businesses solving the problems of today and tomorrow. The competition has featured a cross section of blue-chip companies, scruffy startups, and hungry young talents. It is one of the most sought-after design awards in the industry. There are 21 categories to enter, and the judges include renowned designers from a variety of disciplines, business leaders from some of the most innovative companies in the world, and Fast Company's own editors. Entries are judged on the key ingredients of innovation: functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, depth of user insight, cultural impact, and business impact.

