EIR Healthcare Partners with MillerKnoll to Deliver Factory-Integrated Interior Solutions, Advancing a New Model for Healthcare Construction

Partnership brings casework and furniture into the manufacturing process so clinics arrive furnished, tested, and ready for care

PHILADELPHIA, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EIR Healthcare, a healthcare infrastructure company pioneering volumetric modular clinics, today announced a strategic partnership with MillerKnoll, a global collective of design brands, to integrate casework, furniture, and interior solutions directly into EIR's factory manufacturing process. The partnership represents a fundamental shift in how healthcare facilities are built, delivering fully furnished, factory-tested clinics ready for patient care from day one.

Photo courtesy of MillerKnoll/EIR Healthcare

Under the partnership, healthcare interior solutions from MillerKnoll will be delivered directly into EIR Healthcare's manufacturing supply chain. At facilities like Plant Prefab, casework and furniture are installed, commissioned, and quality-checked within EIR's volumetric modules before leaving the factory floor. The collaboration addresses a critical bottleneck in healthcare construction: the fragmented, field-based installation of interior systems that traditionally adds months to project timelines and introduces quality risks.

"This goes beyond procurement – we're aiming to fundamentally reimagine the healthcare construction supply chain," said Grant Geiger, CEO of EIR Healthcare. "Healthcare systems need certainty, predictable schedules, consistent quality, and facilities that are ready to operate the moment they arrive. By integrating MillerKnoll into our manufacturing process, we're industrializing a major portion of the clinic build-out and reducing the risks that come with traditional, fragmented construction."

EIR Healthcare is deploying this integrated approach on Good Samaritan Hospital's clinics in Weedpatch, California, funded through California's $4 billion Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program (BHCIP). The project, scheduled to open in Q4 2026, reflects the urgent demand for construction models that can deliver community-based behavioral health facilities faster without compromising quality.

"For healthcare organizations, delays and disruptions affect when patients can receive care," said Mike O'Toole, Senior Vice President of Healthcare at MillerKnoll. "Partnering with EIR Healthcare allows us to bring design thinking earlier in the construction process, ensuring care environments are ready to support patients once they're installed."

Key outcomes of the partnership include:

2-3 months reduction in interior fit-out timelines on applicable projects

Fewer field issues by avoiding damage, missing parts, and rework common to jobsite installation

Higher consistency and reliability through mock-up, controlled factory installation and testing

A contribution to EIR Healthcare's broader goal of 20-30% overall schedule reduction for clinic delivery

The MillerKnoll partnership expands EIR Healthcare's best-in-class ecosystem including Plant Prefab and Fullstack Modular. This approach mirrors other industries like aerospace, automotive, and chip manufacturing, where finished products comprise roughly 20% direct manufacturing and 80% integrated supplier contributions.

"We strive to work with the best providers in each category," said Geiger. "For casework and furniture solutions designed for healthcare settings, that's MillerKnoll, and integrating them earlier improves delivery outcomes for healthcare systems while creating a smarter, more predictable supply chain for everyone involved."

About EIR Healthcare

EIR Healthcare is a recognized pioneer in modular technology for the multi-billion dollar healthcare infrastructure industry. The company is dedicated to bringing efficient industrial practices to the real estate industry with a focus on healthcare, patient experience, technology integration and others. Its flagship, award-winning product, MedModular, is the answer to the cost constraints and technological disruptions impacting the healthcare industry today. EIR delivered the first "hospital room in a box," prefabricated based on recognized industry-best practices for on-site delivery. As the industry innovator in cost-effective, efficient, and state-of-the-art industrial practices, EIR opens the door for construction projects to incorporate more intelligent technology, while keeping costs and timelines to a minimum. The company is privately held and located in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, visit www.eirhealthcare.com.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll is a global collective of design brands built on the foundation of two icons of modernism: Herman Miller and Knoll. The portfolio also includes furniture and accessories for commercial and residential spaces from Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, DWR (Design Within Reach), Edelman, Geiger, HAY, HOLLY HUNT, Knoll Textiles, Maharam, Muuto, NaughtOne, and Spinneybeck | FilzFelt. Guided by a shared purpose—design for the good of humankind—MillerKnoll generates insights, pioneers innovations, and champions ideas to better align spaces with how people live, work, and gather. In fiscal year 2025, the company generated net sales of $3.7 billion. For more information, visit millerknoll.com.

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SOURCE EIR Healthcare