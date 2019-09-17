EIR Healthcare's MedModular Chosen as the Most Innovative Product by the 2019 Symposium Distinction Awards

BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EIR Healthcare , the modular innovation firm bringing efficient industrial practices to healthcare, real estate and hospitality, is excited to announce that it has won the Most Innovative Product award at this year's Symposium Distinction Awards. The Symposium Distinction Award winners are being honored at the annual Healthcare Facilities Symposium & Expo.

EIR Healthcare's winning product, MedModular, is a factory-made "hospital room in a box," prefabricated and delivered on-site to the healthcare facility. EIR is the first company linking industrial engineering, construction, technology and patient care to garner a solution to the traditionally considered "fixed cost" of hospital development.

"We are committed to creating a patient-centric, cost effective, and time efficient hospital experience by optimizing the overall healthcare delivery experience, empowering healthcare providers, and positioning hospitals and healthcare systems for success through the integration of prefabrication and modular technology into the manufacturing of hospital rooms," said EIR Healthcare CEO, Grant Geiger. "Our goal is to create products that fit perfectly with the ever-changing healthcare landscape. Receiving this recognition is another validation to our dedication."

The Symposium Distinction Awards program recognizes design teams, projects and individuals who have made a profound contribution to the healthcare design industry. The program acknowledges the best and most innovative new products within the healthcare design & construction industry. Winners are chosen by an elite panel of industry executives, and represent a diverse pool of talent, creativity, innovation and passion in the healthcare environment.

The 2019 Symposium Distinction Awards Winners are being honored at the annual Healthcare Facilities Symposium & Expo at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, MA. from September 17-19.

For more information, please visit www.eirhealthcare.com .

About EIR Healthcare

EIR Healthcare is a recognized subject matter expert in healthcare and modular technology. Their goal is to bring efficient industrial practices to the real estate industry with a focus on healthcare, hospitality, disaster response and others. Their flagship, award winning product, MedModular is the answer to the cost constraints and technology disruptions that are currently taking place in the healthcare industry. EIR is offering the first "hospital room in a box", prefabricated and based on recognized industry best practices and delivered on-site. As the industry innovator in cost-effective, efficient, and state-of-the-art industrial practices, EIR opens up the doors for construction projects to incorporate more intelligent technology, while keeping costs and timelines to a minimum. The company is privately held and located in Philadelphia, PA.

