Eir Partners Announces Majority Growth Investment in PharmaForceIQ

The Company will use proceeds to invest in product development, key team hires, and continued accumulation of data assets to enhance its unique HCP and DTC omnichannel offering.

MIAMI, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eir Partners (Eir), a middle market private equity firm focused on healthcare technology and tech-enabled services, today announced the majority recapitalization of PharmaForceIQ, an AI-driven, precision omnichannel orchestration and measurement solution to pharmaceutical and life science companies.

Headquartered in Boston and Orlando, PFIQ has distinguished itself as the fastest growing independent provider of omnichannel marketing solutions for pharmaceutical brands. PFIQ is the only software platform in the market that offers real-time omnichannel deployments and measurement in the moments that matter most across commercial, medical and market access teams. Brand managers use PFIQ to target their customers, and to deliver the right message at the right time across digital/personal promotion/peer-to-peer channels for healthcare provider (HCP) and direct to consumer (DTC) audiences driving enhanced ROI in terms of Rx and Revenue Lift.

"We are excited to announce the growth partnership between PharmaForceIQ and Eir," said Brett Carlson, Managing Partner of Eir Partners. "PFIQ is able to meaningfully improve outcomes by informing HCPs and Patients of therapies when it truly matters," said Neil Vangala, Managing Director of Eir Partners. "Together, we will work with the founding team to deploy targeted product improvements, sharpen the implementation experience and position the company for continued expansion."

Eir Partners has developed sector expertise in life sciences by recruiting operating advisor John Blakeley who was appointed as Chairman at PFIQ as part of the transaction. As part of its strategy to grow its life sciences services and technology practice, Eir executed a majority recapitalization into GiftHealth in 2023 to accelerate the company's hub services offering within the gastroenterology, endocrinology, CNS, respiratory and Oncology spaces.

Stephen Onikoro, Chief Operating and Strategy Officer at PFIQ added "We are pleased to be partnering with Eir who have a recognized history of investing and scaling strong brands in Life Sciences. We will continue to invest in PFIQ's people, product and the customer experience. The company is at an interesting inflection point, and this partnership with a proven investor like Eir is expected to fuel our growth further by unlocking tremendous opportunities in the years ahead."

Canaccord Genuity LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to PharmaForceIQ.

Eir Partners received legal counsel from McDermott Will and Emery, LLP. Financing for the transaction was provided by Twin Brook Capital Partners.

About Eir Partners

Eir Partners is a health technology private equity company. Eir has completed or partnered on over $5 billion in healthcare technology transactions since inception in 2015 and has been involved in large scale health tech companies including Apixio, Capta Health Partners, GIftHealth, CloudMed, Equian, Millennia, ReviveHealth, and Convey amongst others. Visit www.eirpartners.com.

About PharmaForceIQ

PharmaForceIQ is the fastest growing independent provider of precision omnichannel marketing solutions for the Life Science industry. The company uses a proprietary set of machine learning technologies. Unique data solutions connect the dots, end-to-end, in the pharma marketing ecosystem offering real time omnichannel deployment in a way which prioritizes privacy and compliance, while also generating a clear return on investment for clients. Visit www.pharmaforceiq.com

Contact

Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

[email protected]

SOURCE Eir Partners