Eir Partners Closes Oversubscribed $496 Million Investment Program II

Dedicated Investment Program II Will Further Eir Partners' Strategy of Partnering with Companies Across the Healthcare Technology & Technology Enabled Services Marketplace

MIAMI, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eir Partners Capital, LLC ("Eir", "Eir Partners" or the "Firm"), a middle market private equity firm focused on healthcare technology and tech-enabled services, today announced the final closing of Eir Partners Investment Program II with $496 million in capital commitments. Eir previously raised $255 million in capital commitments for its inaugural program, Eir Partners Program I, which closed in 2021 and invested in five platform investments.

The oversubscribed program was raised in less than four months and secured commitments from a diversified range of investors including leading financial institutions, insurance companies, family offices, funds-of-funds, endowments and foundations, and seasoned industry executives.

"We are thrilled to receive support from a distinguished group of investors to continue our strategy of partnering with exceptional businesses and teams," said Brett Carlson, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Eir Partners. "Their commitment will help grow and establish Eir as a leading health-tech investment firm in the market."

Eir Partners Investment Program II will continue to invest in disruptive companies that have proven market fit and scale demonstrating outsized organic growth potential coupled with accretive M&A opportunities. Eir seeks to partner with businesses where the firm's operating experience and executive advisor network can make an impact across all aspects of the business including technology, finance, sales, and human capital.

Lazard Frères & Co. LLC acted as the exclusive placement advisor, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel in the formation of Eir Partners Investment Program II.

About Eir Partners

Eir Partners Capital, LLC is a Miami-based private equity company focused exclusively on healthcare technology and tech- enabled services. Eir combines its operational expertise with bottoms up thematic sourcing efforts to accelerate value creation. Since inception, Eir has completed transactions across payer, provider, employer and pharma tech, including leading industry names such as Apixio, Capta, GiftHealth, Helpware, and ReviveHealth. Targeted stages of investment include growth equity through control buyouts and equity check sizes range from $25 - $100 million.

