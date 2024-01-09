EIRA Water's Remarkable Achievement at the Superior Taste Award

News provided by

EIRA Water

09 Jan, 2024, 17:07 ET

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EIRA Water, a renowned leader in the premium water industry, is proud to announce its recent accolade at the esteemed 2024 Superior Taste Award. The International Taste Institute, known for its rigorous evaluation standards, awarded EIRA Still a 3-star rating and EIRA Sparkling a 2-star rating, underscoring the brand's commitment to excellence in taste and quality.

Continue Reading
International Taste Institute Superior Taste Award EIRA Water Still Water
International Taste Institute Superior Taste Award EIRA Water Still Water
International Taste Institute Superior Taste Award EIRA Water Sparkling Water
International Taste Institute Superior Taste Award EIRA Water Sparkling Water

Recognition of Excellence
The Superior Taste Award, conducted by the Taste Institute, involves a panel of the world's leading chefs and sommeliers. This independent recognition emphasizes the superior taste and quality of EIRA's products. The 3-star award for EIRA Still signifies the highest level of recognition, indicating that the product scored above 90% in the sensory evaluation. EIRA Sparkling, with its 2-star award, also stood out significantly in its category, demonstrating EIRA's consistent dedication to quality.

A Commitment to Superior Taste
"At EIRA, we are dedicated to providing an unparalleled hydration experience," said Jad Asaad, Global Marketing Director, EIRA Water. "These awards are a testament to our team's hard work and our commitment to quality. We are honored to be recognized by the International Taste Institute, and we continue to be motivated by our mission to deliver exceptional water to our consumers."

About EIRA Water AS
EIRA Water has established itself as a leader in the premium water market, focusing on delivering products that are not just refreshing but are an experience in themselves. The company prides itself on using sustainably sourced water and employing eco-friendly practices.

Future Endeavors
Building on this success, EIRA is poised to expand its reach and continue innovating in the premium water segment. The company looks forward to introducing new products and initiatives that align with its commitment to quality and sustainability.

For more information about EIRA Water and its products, please visit www.eirawater.com.

Contact:
Jad Asaad
Global Marketing Director
EIRA Water AS
[email protected]

SOURCE EIRA Water

Also from this source

EIRA Water Unveils Enchanting Holiday Campaign: "Protected Purity"

EIRA Water Unveils Enchanting Holiday Campaign: "Protected Purity"

In the spirit of the holiday season, EIRA Water has launched a captivating campaign that combines the magic of winter with the essence of its...
EIRA Water's Commitment to Sustainability: Pioneering Changes for a Greener Future

EIRA Water's Commitment to Sustainability: Pioneering Changes for a Greener Future

Sustainability isn't just a buzzword; for many, it's a call to action. At EIRA Water, it's an integral part of our ethos. As global conversations...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.