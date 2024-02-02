Eirion Therapeutics to Present at the 2024 IMCAS WORLD CONGRESS

WOBURN, Mass., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eirion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative aesthetic prescription product offerings, today announced that the company will be participating in the 2024 International Master Course on Aging Science (IMCAS) World Congress, taking place February 1 – 3, 2024, in Paris. Chief Executive Officer and President, Jon Edelson, MD, will present "Update on Eirion's Topical and Liquid Injectable Botulinum" during the conference session "Updated and Future Aesthetic Toxins" that will take place on Saturday, February 3, 2:00 PM3:30PM CET.

"IMCAS is one of the premiere aesthetic conferences in the world, and I am excited to showcase Eirion's botulinum product candidates and pipeline progress to my global industry colleagues," commented Dr. Edelson. 

IMCAS congresses are medical research conferences focused on providing plastic surgeons and dermatologists with the latest academic and industry updates for their professional progress in the aesthetic field. The primary objective is to build a bridge between aesthetic plastic surgery and dermatology, reinforcing knowledge in each field as well as the areas of study in the junction of the two fields. IMCAS Paris kicks off the IMCAS congress schedule for the year. 

About Eirion Therapeutics, Inc.

Eirion Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that is developing next-generation prescription products for aesthetic dermatology. Eirion currently has a rich pipeline of products focusing on treatments for wrinkles, primary axillary hyperhidrosis, androgenic alopecia, and hair greying. In the future, Eirion plans to pursue additional indications that address other major unmet clinical needs for physicians and their patients. 

