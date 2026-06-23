EIS Acquires ARM Environmental Services, Expands Tank and Remediation Capabilities Across the Southeast

Columbia, South Carolina firm adds more than three decades of underground storage tank and environmental remediation expertise to the EIS platform

WESTLAKE, Texas, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EIS - Environmental Infrastructure Solutions (EIS), one of the largest providers of mission-critical environmental and infrastructure services in the country, has acquired ARM Environmental Services, LLC (ARM), a Columbia, South Carolina firm known throughout the Southeast for its tank and site rehabilitation work. The acquisition expands EIS's footprint across the Carolinas and strengthens one of the company's most specialized service lines.

EIS now operates from 35 offices across 39 states with more than 1,000 employees, delivering environmental consulting and compliance, surface and subsurface remediation, decontamination, abatement, and facility and infrastructure services nationwide. ARM brings additional depth to that platform, particularly across the Carolinas.

ARM was founded in 1991 and continues to build deep expertise in underground and aboveground storage tank systems. The firm holds Class I and Class II UST Site Rehabilitation Contractor certifications. ARM has completed thousands of tank projects, from assessment and remediation to closure and removal. The team includes professional geologists, certified drillers and field technicians based in Columbia, South Carolina. ARM serves commercial, industrial and government clients across South Carolina and Georgia.

Underground storage tank projects often involve more than tank removal or closure. Regulatory requirements and environmental due diligence can quickly turn a straightforward project into a much larger undertaking. With ARM joining EIS, clients gain access to expanded tank and site rehabilitation expertise backed by a broader team of environmental professionals.

"We acquire companies that make EIS stronger for our clients, and ARM is a great example of that," said B.J. Stephan, EIS President and CEO. "For more than three decades, ARM has built a reputation for technical expertise, strong client relationships and quality work across the Southeast. Michael Faris, Sid Havird, Richard Pittenger and Andrew Wilson have built an exceptional company and a respected presence throughout the Carolinas. ARM strengthens both what we can do and where we can do it."

To learn more about EIS, please visit https://eisholdings.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

About EIS - Environmental Infrastructure Solutions

EIS provides mission-critical environmental, remediation and infrastructure services across the United States, serving a wide variety of public and private end markets. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, EIS operates from 35 office locations across 39 states and employs more than 1,000 people nationwide. As a leading remediation and specialty infrastructure services firm, EIS is committed to sustained growth through geographic expansion, service line extensions and an unwavering dedication to safety.

About ARM Environmental Services

ARM Environmental Services, LLC, founded in 1991 and headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, provides comprehensive environmental consulting and site rehabilitation services to commercial, industrial and government clients. Serving clients across South Carolina and Georgia, ARM has earned a reputation throughout the Southeast for technical expertise in environmental assessment, subsurface remediation and underground and aboveground storage tank services. The firm holds certifications including Class I and Class II UST Site Rehabilitation Contractor and serves as a federal supply contractor for the U.S. General Services Administration.

SOURCE EIS Holdings, LLC