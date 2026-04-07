EIS - Environmental Infrastructure Solutions Announces Acquisition of TID Demolition

EIS strengthens Mountain Region demolition capabilities with acquisition of Utah's TID Demolition.

WESTLAKE, Texas, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EIS – Environmental Infrastructure Solutions (EIS), one of the largest providers of mission-critical environmental and infrastructure services, announced today the acquisition of TID Demolition, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. This acquisition represents a strategic step in EIS's regional expansion strategy and further strengthens the company's demolition capabilities in the Mountain Region.

View PDF With over 1,000 employees, EIS performs a full suite of environmental consulting, abatement, decontamination, remediation and other environmental and specialty infrastructure services across the United States.

With more than 25 years of demolition experience, TID Demolition has built a strong reputation for safe, precise project execution across commercial and residential markets. The company's roots are in interior and selective demolition, from which it has grown into the local leader working on some of the largest and most challenging projects in the region. TID Demolition serves customers across Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, and surrounding western markets, with project experience spanning retail spaces, office towers, medical facilities, government projects, and manufacturing environments.

The addition of TID Demolition enhances EIS's ability to deliver broader environmental and infrastructure solutions throughout the western United States. Together with Eagle Environmental in Colorado, Earth Services & Abatement in the Rocky Mountain Region, and EN TECH in Arizona, TID Demolition expands EIS's regional offerings with additional demolition depth, interior demolition expertise, and complementary environmental and remediation capabilities.

"TID Demolition brings an experienced team and a strong reputation for high-quality demolition work, particularly in interior and selective demolition," stated B.J. Stephan, EIS CEO. "This acquisition deepens our presence in Utah and the Mountain Region while complementing our soil and groundwater remediation, consulting, dewatering, underground tank removal, and bridge surface and coatings services. By bringing TID into EIS, we're further reinforcing our ability to provide safe, responsive, and technically strong solutions to customers nationwide."

Together, EIS forms one of the nation's largest environmental and infrastructure service providers. With a proven track record of safety and performance, EIS is equipped to execute projects of any size while delivering high-quality solutions to clients nationwide.

To learn more about EIS, please visit https://eisholdings.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

About EIS – Environmental Infrastructure Solutions

EIS provides mission-critical environmental, remediation, and infrastructure services across the United States, serving a wide variety of public and private end markets. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, EIS operates from 32 office locations across 38 states and employs more than 1,000 people nationwide. As a leading remediation and specialty infrastructure services firm, EIS is committed to sustained growth through geographic expansion, service line extensions, and an unwavering dedication to safety.

SOURCE EIS Holdings, LLC