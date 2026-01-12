EIS Holding, LLC Unifies Operating Companies Under "EIS - Environmental Infrastructure Solutions"

Regional depth. Nationwide reach. World-class solutions.

WESTLAKE, Texas, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EIS Holding, LLC (EIS), one of the largest providers of mission-critical environmental and infrastructure services, today announced that its operating companies will unify under a single market-facing brand: EIS - Environmental Infrastructure Solutions (EIS). The unified brand is designed to make it easier for customers to recognize EIS in the market and to engage the right expertise through one clear identity—while continuing to work with the same local teams they know and trust.

View PDF With over 1,000 employees, EIS performs a full suite of environmental consulting, abatement, decontamination, remediation and other environmental and specialty infrastructure services across the United States.

Over the past several years, EIS has grown into a national platform by bringing together best-in-class environmental consulting, engineering, and services firms across the U.S. This unification reflects who EIS already is today: a national team of experts with a shared commitment to safety and compliance.

"With a unified EIS brand, customers gain clearer access to the full breadth of our capabilities and a more consistent experience across every engagement," said B.J. Stephan, Chief Executive Officer of EIS Holding, LLC. "EIS - Environmental Infrastructure Solutions represents the strength of our teams and our ability to deliver safe, compliant, high-quality execution—at local speed, with national scale."

With more than 1,000 employees, EIS delivers a comprehensive suite of services including environmental consulting & compliance, surface & subsurface remediation, decontamination, abatement, and facility & infrastructure services across the United States, operating from 32 office locations across 34 states.

To learn more about EIS Holding, LLC, please visit https://eisholdings.com

About EIS Holding, LLC

EIS Holding, LLC (EIS) provides mission-critical environmental, remediation, and infrastructure services across the United States, serving a wide variety of public and private end markets. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, EIS has 32 office locations across the country operating in 34 states. As a leading remediation and specialty infrastructure services firm, our team is dedicated to exceptional growth that is bolstered by geographic expansion, service line extensions, and exceptional safety records.

