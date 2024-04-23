EIS Holdings, LLC, Announces Acquisition of Environmental Technology, Inc.

EIS expands environmental consulting services into the southwest with the acquisition of Environmental Technology, Inc.

WESTLAKE, Texas, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EIS Holdings, LLC (EIS), one of the largest providers of mission-critical environmental and infrastructure services, announced today the acquisition of Environmental Technology, Inc. (EN TECH®), headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. This acquisition represents a key step in EIS' expansion strategy, aimed at enhancing its market presence nationwide to provide turnkey environmental service solutions under one roof.

With over 1,000 employees, EIS performs a full suite of environmental consulting, abatement, decontamination, remediation and other environmental and specialty infrastructure services across the United States.

EN TECH's suite of environmental services includes consulting, underground storage tank services, aquifer protection permits, hydrogeological studies, remediation services, PFAS services, phase I environmental site assessments, and drywell services. Ranked as the #1 environmental firm in Arizona by The Best of Arizona Business in 2022, 2023, and 2024, EN TECH is a well-recognized leader in their market with a core commitment to safety, making it an ideal addition to the EIS Family of Companies.

"EN TECH brings an extremely knowledgeable team with decades of experience in the environmental consulting space," stated B.J. Stephan, EIS CEO. "This acquisition allows us to expand our environmental remediation platform into Arizona, Idaho, and Nevada. By integrating EN TECH's exceptional talent and technology into our ecosystem, we are well-positioned to drive sustained growth and deliver unmatched value to our stakeholders throughout the western United States."

EIS provides a full suite of environmental and remediation service solutions to a wide range of industries. Together, the EIS Family of Companies creates one of the nation's largest providers of environmental and infrastructure services in the United States. EIS's excellent safety record and ability to perform any size project reassure clients will receive the highest qualified environmental service provider on every project.

About EIS Holdings, LLC

EIS Holdings, LLC (EIS) provides mission-critical environmental, remediation, and infrastructure services across the United States, serving a wide variety of public and private end markets. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, EIS has 32 office locations across the country operating in 34 states. As a leading remediation and specialty infrastructure services firm, our team is dedicated to exceptional growth that is bolstered by geographic expansion, service line extensions, and exceptional safety records.

