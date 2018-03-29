EIS Office Solutions Has Rebranded

Since its founding, EIS has been committed to helping society's most vulnerable by partnering with organizations to fight human trafficking, provide clean water, and promoting adoption and foster care.

They donate 50% of their profits to carefully selected non-profits that improve lives all around the globe.

Renaming to Buy on Purpose better positions the brand as cause-driven and attractive to those young and old who are driven by serious social justice issues within our cities.

With thousands of competitively priced office supplies, office furniture, breakroom/janitorial supplies, and technology items, Buy on Purpose competes with the best in the industry on price and quality.

Buy on Purpose's office supplies truly change lives. When buying office supplies, Buy on Purpose.

