Eisai Commemorates Opening of Center for Genetics Guided Dementia Discovery in Cambridge, Massachusetts

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eisai Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Eisai Co., Ltd., announced today the opening of its Eisai Center for Genetics Guided Dementia Discovery ("G2D2"), a new exploratory research facility located in Cambridge, Mass.

Integrating cutting-edge strengths in human genetics, data sciences and precision chemistry, G2D2 will expand its drug discovery pipeline beyond amyloid beta (Aβ) and tau-specific-drugs and focus on a new generation of immunodementia* drugs as therapeutic approaches to dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

"The mission of G2D2 is to deliver breakthrough therapeutics that enhance human healthcare for Alzheimer's disease (AD) and other dementias by leveraging the power of human genetics, data sciences and precision chemistry," said Nadeem Sarwar, President of G2D2. "Our state-of-the-art facility has been designed with innovation and collaboration at its core. We look forward to being an active member of the Cambridge biotech hub, collaborating with and contributing to the world-class science centered here, and continuing to work closely with the patient and caregiver community to understand and address their needs."

The new custom-built 50,000 square foot G2D2 facility can accommodate 130 employees and includes Eisai's first-ever incubator. The Eisai Incubator for NeuroDiscovery (e-IND) will provide space to Cambridge-based start-up/spin-out companies conducting high-risk but potentially transformative research that can impact the discovery of breakthrough neuroscience therapeutics. G2D2 will also be establishing several new internship and training programs, including the launch of the Eisai Transitional Postdoctoral Fellowships in Genomics and Drug Discovery, to help train the next generation of scientific leaders emerging from the Boston/Cambridge area.

"Eisai has demonstrated remarkable commitment and persistence to research potential new treatment options for what has proven to be a very difficult disease to tackle," said Stuart Schreiber, Professor, Broad Institute. "G2D2 provides an innovative and collaborative new approach that may ultimately lead to the discovery of next-generation therapeutics to help address the considerable unmet need of Alzheimer's disease patients and their families."

Over the past three decades, Eisai has been at the forefront of research and development to advance the treatment landscape for AD and dementia. The company's comprehensive investigational dementia pipeline includes disease modification compounds targeting Alzheimer's pathological hallmarks: Amyloid, Tau and Neurodegeneration (ATN). To learn more about Eisai's exciting pipeline, please visit www.eisai.com.

"Eisai is fully committed to developing novel agents for Alzheimer's disease and dementia as part of its human health care (hhc) mission to satisfy unmet medical needs and contribute to the health and well-being of people living with dementia," said Ivan Cheung, Chairman and CEO of Eisai Inc. "Today's opening of G2D2 reaffirms our relentless pursuit to discover innovative medicines that may someday offer a complete treatment regimen that is preventative, restorative and regenerative to help address the devastation patients and families experience living with these debilitating diseases."

The opening of G2D2 further extends Eisai's footprint in Cambridge. In 2011, the company launched its subsidiary H3 Biomedicine, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in cancer genomics based drug discovery.

About Eisai Inc.

At Eisai Inc., human health care (hhc) is our goal. We give our first thoughts to patients and their families and helping to increase the benefits health care provides. As the U.S. pharmaceutical subsidiary of Tokyo-based Eisai Co., Ltd., we have a passionate commitment to patient care that is the driving force behind our efforts to discover and develop innovative therapies to help address unmet medical needs.

Eisai is a fully integrated pharmaceutical business that operates in two global business groups: oncology and neurology (dementia-related diseases and neurodegenerative diseases). Our U.S. headquarters, commercial and clinical development organizations are located in New Jersey; our discovery labs are in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania; and our global demand chain organization resides in Maryland and North Carolina. To learn more about Eisai Inc., please visit us at www.eisai.com/us.

*Immunodementia is a novel genetically validated target modulating immune mechanism that treats dementia.

